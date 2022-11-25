Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.

