hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT FARZI DUBAI
Head to Farzi Dubai this National Day and feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair to mark the UAE holiday in culinary style. Available throughout the four-day weekend from 1st-3 rd December 2022, the four-course set menu showcases Farzi’s show-stopping flavours and takes diners on a tour of modern India via international cuisine.
hotelnewsme.com
ENJOY BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF THE BURJ KHALIFA AS YOU RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT JUN’S
Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, there’s truly no better place than Jun’s to ring in the new year. Kick off 2023 with an unmatched vibe at the Boulevard’s only licensed venue, complete with uninterrupted views of the glittering metropolis.
hotelnewsme.com
ANATOLIAN DREAMS AWAKEN AT THE NEW RÜYA DUBAI
Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.
hotelnewsme.com
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH PROMOTES MOHAMED SAEED TO DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
“Always moving forward” Aloft’s foundation roots redefining the face of hospitality whilst staying true to the belief that a great design experience should be for everyone- guests and team members alike. We take pride and great confidence in sharing the advancement of Mohamed Saeed from his position as...
hotelnewsme.com
A GLITTERING FESTIVE SEASON AWAITS AT DUBAI OPERA
The festive season is fast approaching and there’s no better way to celebrate this magical holiday than by making a Dubai Opera date with your family and friends. The ultimate entertainment destination has announced a glittering December line up of nine world-class performances that will ensure every taste and penchant is catered for.
hotelnewsme.com
FESTIVE SEASON OFFERINGS AT DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Offer: Those looking to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends can enjoy a delicious turkey take away with all the trimmings from Delta Hotels by Marriott JB. Their succulent turkeys are between 5kg to 6kg and are served with roasted vegetables, potatoes, glazed brussels sprouts, broccoli, and a homemade brioche with raisin and sage stuffing. The turkey takeaway is the ideal way to relax and indulge during the festive period, leaving the cooking to the trusted chefs.
hotelnewsme.com
FOOTBALL FRENZY ESCAPE AT THE COVE ROTANA RESORT
Experience a luxurious staycation at The Cove Rotana Resort with exclusive benefits and enjoy the most anticipated sporting event of the year!. Catch all the action live from the big screen at Breeze Bar and the resort’s terrace overlooking the stunning sea. The staycation includes:. – 15% discount on...
hotelnewsme.com
DELIVEROO AND COUQLEY KICKOFF BBQ SEASON WITH THE ULTIMATE DESERT DELIVERY
With wintertime rolling in, getting drawn to the vast sandy desert is not uncommon in the UAE. To welcome the long-awaited BBQ season, Deliveroo and Couqley are set to satiate the hunger for adventure with an unmissable foodie experience – The BBQ Anywhere Kit!. To celebrate this launch, the...
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH IS SET TO BRING NEW DINING CONCEPTS AND VIBRANT HOTSPOTS TO ITS BEACHSIDE ADDRESS
Slated to open this December, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is set to bring an eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global dining brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and signature offerings to its idyllic beachside location on the Palm Jumeriah. 10 distinct concepts have been thoughtfully selected to offer original flavours, new culinary experiences and endless family options to the UAE’s restaurant landscape, making the resort a highly anticipated dining destination for residents and global travellers alike on the famed West Palm Beach.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE ‘SILENT NIGHT’ TRADITIONS AT THE SPAS AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL
Marking its eighth year, The Spas at Mandarin Oriental invite guests to disconnect and ‘turn down the volume’ with their annual ‘Silent Night’ event on 14 December 2022. In addition to the award-winning wellness menu and mindful treatments, this year the Group is proud to feature Ayurveda inspired therapies and guidance provided by Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
hotelnewsme.com
LADIES & ITALIANS GET EXCLUSIVE DEAL AT HYDE DUBAI THROUGHOUT FOOTBALL SEASON
With Italy failing to qualify in the football tournament in Qatar, playful hotel brand, Hyde Dubai offers to be the official hub for Italians to eat and drink their woes away as they watch an entire season of matches without their favourite national football stars. Ladies also get access to the exclusive offer.
