Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract
Vermont’s special contract governing Medicare payments will continue for at least one more year and likely two, as a new multi-state all-payer agreement is negotiated at the federal level. The Green Mountain Care Board on Monday unanimously approved an extension of the state’s 2016 agreement with the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, a move already endorsed…
Changes coming to the Affordable Care Act Open enrollment
Open enrollment— a time to stop, start, or change ACA Marketplace health insurance— is open now through Jan. 15. ACA Marketplace benchmark premiums will increase about 4% across the country for 2023, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates, but what people pay remains tied to income for most people. Ohioans will see a 10% change in the average benchmark ACA…
Medicaid expansion debate takes twist: The end of one emergency could trigger another in Kansas
Topeka Capital Journal (KS) Kansans are used to a particular kind of debate over Medicaid expansion. Lawmakers in the Sunflower State have scrapped for years over whether to take advantage of a provision in the Affordable Care Act allowing states to expand the health care program covering low-income residents to those making 138% of the federal poverty level.
Friday Health Plans releases agent commissions from September, October
Health insurance agents who sold Affordable Care Act coverage from Friday Health Plans had something to be thankful for as they received their back commissions from the carrier on the day before Thanksgiving after not receiving payment since August. Tracy Faigin, Friday Health Plans chief marketing and experience officer, told...
Alabama Medicaid expansion effort will have consequences
Times Daily (Florence, AL) State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Josephine) feels that a push for Medicaid expansion could come from Republican legislators when the new legislative quadrennium starts in March 2023. In a recent interview on the "Jeff Poor Show," Elliott reiterated that he is "adamantly opposed to expanding Medicaid." I...
Sanford Insurance Center Inc, a Sanford Insurance Agency, Offers Diverse Insurance Policies to Renters and Owners of Condos, Mobile Homes, Vehicles, Motorcycles, and RVs
Sanford, FL - (NewMediaWire) - November 29, 2022 - Insurance is one of the most fundamental ways to ensure safety for individuals as required by law. has clear laws and regulations about what they expect from renters, homeowners, and vehicle owners. Hundreds of insurance companies offer insurance services that give clients competitive prices, but it also makes shopping for the right insurance company and policy overwhelming. One way to simplify the search is to work with an honest insurance brokerage firm that has built a reliable network of insurance companies and can easily identify the right policy based on the expressed client needs.
The mother of all contracts: A seismic shift in Medicaid program could be ahead
Florida’s mammoth health care agency is moving forward with one of the state’s biggest — and most expensive — contracts. And it’s going to be quite an undertaking. The Agency for Health Care Administration will ultimately be tasked with awarding new six-year contracts to a handful of managed care companies, making them responsible for the health care of more than 4.24…
'Fix the Cracks' campaign warns Floridians about abusive auto glass lawsuits
Insurance and tort reform groups have launched a campaign to warn consumers about the explosive growth in auto glass litigation in Florida – a phenomenon that some observers say contributes to rising claims costs and insurance policy rates.The campaign, called “Fix the Cracks,” was launched by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), Florida Justice Reform Institute and…
Charles Taylor Acquires Ohio-based Third-Party Administrator, the Matrix Companies
WILTON, Conn. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of claims solutions to. ) and global insurance markets, announced today it has acquired The Matrix Companies (Matrix), a third-party administrator (TPA) and risk management specialist. Founded in 2000, Matrix has established itself as a leading provider of workers’ compensation claims management...
'Dreaded' FEMA rule imperils Florida rebuilding
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) Thousands of homeowners in Southwest Florida whose homes were damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian are running into a bureaucratic buzzsaw that may force them to tear down their properties and rebuild at higher elevations. In response, some local governments are seeking workarounds to help homeowners...
State reminds motorists to stay alert, use caution to avoid deer [The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Times Leader (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Nov. 28 --State officials Monday reminded drivers of the higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner. ,. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. (PennDOT) Secretary. , and. State...
State officials urge drivers to use caution while deer are out
Leader Times (Kittanning, PA) As the state's rifle deer season enters its first full week, state officials are reminding drivers of the higher risk for deer-related crashes throughout the fall and into early winter. State Acting Insurance Commissioner. ,. Department of Transportation. Secretary. and State Police Commissioner Colonel. also said...
Billionaire's troubled insurance companies liquidated by North Carolina judge
–North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is celebrating a Wake County Superior Court decision this week to liquidate two financially troubled insurance companies once led by billionaire Greg Lindberg. The Monday court order from Judge Graham Shirley granted a Nov. 1 request from Causey to place Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers…
Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?
The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
Three health stories you might have missed
Today's edition: A deep dive on the scarce oversight and fraud within the hospice industry via the New Yorker and Propublica. Your post- Thanksgiving catch-up: long covid treatments, abortion in Georgia and federal judges. Georgia's Supreme Court has reinstated a ban on most abortions as access to the procedure remains limited across the South.
NFL Legend Brett Favre Tries to Spike Mississippi Agency’s Welfare Fraud Lawsuit, Claims It ‘Outrageously Instigated’ Negative Publicity
Brett Favre via Fox Nation NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is trying to toss a Mississippi state agency’s lawsuit over his alleged involvement in a multi-million welfare fraud scheme. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, Favre says that he was wrongly named as a defendant in the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ lawsuit against dozens of defendants, including…
