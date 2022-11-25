Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
China ready for 'closer partnership' with Russia in energy
BEIJING – China is ready to “forge closer partnership” with Russia in energy, a state news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter Tuesday, potentially expanding ties that irk Washington by helping the Kremlin resist sanctions over its war on Ukraine. The announcement gave...
WSLS
China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests
BEIJING – Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after...
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
Three Chinese astronauts have docked with their country's space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size
Comments / 0