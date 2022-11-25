Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Japan births at new low as population shrinks and ages
TOKYO – The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.”. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births. The total of 599,636...
KSAT 12
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA – The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God...
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
BEIJING — (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about...
Comments / 0