Crypto analyst Peter Brandt thinks LTC printed a bullish sample. The cryptocurrency stays bullish and will embark on an uptrend after the correction. Litecoin (LTC/USD) has been gaining power within the final one week. As CoinJournal reported, the restoration may very well be contributed by the following Litecoin halving occasion. The good points noticed it provoke a breakout that has been pushing costs larger. Nonetheless, the value of LTC is correcting, with an intraday lack of 6%. Will the downturn proceed?

15 HOURS AGO