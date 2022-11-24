Read full article on original website
Mount Baden Powell trail to the summit
Snow ConditionsTrail snow-covered at times - Gear and expertise recommended. This was an amazing hike with beautiful views. Most of the trail had snow and the end on the ridge towards the peak had a lot ice. This trail you need micro spikes and hiking poles. The summit was very windy, so take some comfortable warm clothes, or dress in layers. Great hike, and would love to return in the spring or summer time.
Hot springs mountain of incredible views
EncounteredWildflowers blooming, Fall foliage, Ripe berries. The trail was very intense for probably the first two miles lots of gravel and somewhat slippery but very doable without hiking poles. The views from the top were breathtaking which made the hike worthwhile.
Sawmill Mountain Hike
Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. Finished my six peaks! Overall it was a nice hike. The trail is covered with snow and ice the majority of the way, would have been much more enjoyable without the snow.
Our guardians at high point
Road ConditionsRoad recommended for high clearance only. Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. First two miles hit ya with the elevation about sea level and steep incline. Beautiful fall foliage, walking sticks were incredibly helpful. Small mats in certain pockets but not too bad. Lots of rocks throughout the trail, as well as stream divots which made it more challenging to come down with the steepness and narrow trail. Dress with layers that can be easily shed. Top was amazing and hats off to our fore fighters and fire volunteers who keep an eye out for wildfires!
Early morning ended in the afternoon
Arrived ar 0700 at 28 degrees and ended at 1210 at 57 degrees. Barely any hikers on the trail today.
