Duquesne transfer WR Abdul Janneh is gaining major FBS interest

Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21 after a strong redshirt sophomore season for Duquesne. Asked what the last week and change has been like for him since he entered, Janneh described it as “Christmas.” The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver hails from Hanover, Pennsylvania, a town of 8,744 people. So, despite clearing the 1,000-yard mark as a senior and earning all-state honors, Janneh didn’t get a lot of recruiting interest coming out of high school. Duquesne was his only Division I offer.
Former AD Shane Lyons blasts President Gee and WVU, says whether or not he would keep Neal Brown

In a wide-ranging interview with Hoppy Kercheval on Talkline this morning, former West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons held nothing back about his departure from the University. He discussed what led to him being fired, how he was caught so off-guard by the decision and, if he were still Athletic Director, what his decision would be on WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown after this season.

