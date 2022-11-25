Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21 after a strong redshirt sophomore season for Duquesne. Asked what the last week and change has been like for him since he entered, Janneh described it as “Christmas.” The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver hails from Hanover, Pennsylvania, a town of 8,744 people. So, despite clearing the 1,000-yard mark as a senior and earning all-state honors, Janneh didn’t get a lot of recruiting interest coming out of high school. Duquesne was his only Division I offer.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO