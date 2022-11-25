ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson enters transfer portal for second time

Former Alabama and current Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson entered the transfer portal for a second time Monday, On3 Sports reported. Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, spent three seasons as a backup at Alabama from 2019-21. He did not throw a pass until his third season, when he served as Bryce Young’s primary backup and went 10-of-16 for 150 yards.
TEMPE, AZ
Alabama alumni lead at 3 positions in Pro Bowl voting

Two weeks into the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, three Alabama alumni are leading at their positions. The NFL released the top vote-getters on Monday, with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers leading at AFC free safety, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leading at AFC running back and Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears leading at NFC free safety.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
How Herb Jones outfoxed the Thunder in Pelicans’ win

New Orleans guard Herb Jones made the final few seconds of the Pelicans’ 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder memorable without a top-10 dunk or a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Monday night. The Pelicans had a two-point lead when New Orleans center Zion Williamson missed a shot with 6.5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Chicago Bears put Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney on IR

The Chicago Bears lost more than a game on Sunday. The NFL team’s leading receiver and top tackler went down with injuries in Chicago’s 31-10 defeat by the New York Jets, and the Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you

This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
AUBURN, AL
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans

Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze refutes report he has to ‘relinquish control’ of social media accounts

(Update: During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze told reporters he is not relinquishing control of his social media accounts, despite a report that said otherwise. He added how could you in today’s college football, but “there’s maybe some wisdom in that.” Freeze did add, however, he has not been on social media the past few weeks and has had someone else on the account.)
AUBURN, AL
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze

Auburn’s search for its next head coach culminated Monday. After four weeks and what new athletics director John Cohen described as “a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search,” Auburn tabbed Hugh Freeze for the job. Freeze, who previously coached five seasons at Ole Miss, spent the last four seasons at Liberty before Cohen zeroed in on him for the position.
AUBURN, AL
Joseph Goodman: Auburn signals win at all costs with hiring of Hugh Freeze

When Auburn hired Bruce Pearl to coach its men’s basketball team, the university knew that it was taking a chance on a talented coach with some baggage. Pearl was always one of the best basketball coaches in the country. That was never his problem. Telling the truth to the NCAA was his problem. Pearl readily admits this, which is, in a way, part of his charm. He’s not trying to convince anyone otherwise. Pearl is loud, brash and really, really fun to be around.
AUBURN, AL
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AUBURN, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

