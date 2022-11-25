Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Smarter Clinical Trials with Jane Myles
On this episode of HIT Like a Girl, Grace Vinton talks with Jane Myles, Vice President of Clinical Trial Innovation at Curebase, about how the time has come for the research community to take a page out of healthcare providers’ playbooks and deliver care with a greater focus on the patient experience. Jane explains how a patient-centered view will help with improved trial compliance, better diversity, and more rapid trial completion. She further explains how patient experience has long been an oversight for the research community, and insights into how some leaders have been advocating for industry improvement in this area for decades.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode. Earlier in the year Talking HealthTech was a supporting partner at the 4th Annual Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 in Sydney. During the event we were doing our thing, catching up with speakers after their sessions and recording quick conversations – which you’re going to hear in a minute in this episode.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Automating Care Operations with Mudit Garg, CEO, and Co-Founder of Qventus
Automating Care Operations with Mudit Garg, CEO, and Co-Founder of Qventus. World-class healthcare is impossible without world-class operations. In this episode, Saul Marquez spoke with Mudit Garg, CEO, and Co-Founder of Qventus, about how the automation of care operations can be a vital part of the solution to many problems in the healthcare industry. Mudit talks about how AI and behavioral science come together in their platform and tackle different processes with several approaches, as not all need the same automation.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
396: Period To Pause with Amanda Laden
I talk a lot about the burnout of physicians, and while that is a topic that can not get enough coverage for us as physicians, there is another caveat that we need to be aware of – our presence with our patients and giving them the time and attention they need to avoid misdiagnosis or missed diagnoses.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Share Your Story: Alexandra McCarthy
As far as cancer goes, Alexandra McCarthy has always considered herself to be a student. She has leaned in the direction of a natural approach in her life. When she was told in 2018, she had cancer, she immediately started searching for natural remedies to heal it. It’s been four years of a long journey of doing lots of research, self-experimentation, personal healing, and success.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright
Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright. In this episode, Fempower Health interviews Dr. Peta Wright about endometriosis and pelvic pain. Dr. Wright is a gynecologist, fertility specialist, and the founder of Vera Women’s Wellness: a whole woman’s approach to endometriosis healing and recovery.
Comments / 0