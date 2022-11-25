Read full article on original website
Share Your Story: Alexandra McCarthy
As far as cancer goes, Alexandra McCarthy has always considered herself to be a student. She has leaned in the direction of a natural approach in her life. When she was told in 2018, she had cancer, she immediately started searching for natural remedies to heal it. It’s been four years of a long journey of doing lots of research, self-experimentation, personal healing, and success.
Actionable Techniques for Lowering Your Stress as a Healthcare Provider, with Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code
Actionable Techniques for Lowering Your Stress as a Healthcare Provider, with Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code: Transform Your Mind, Change Your Life. Annie’s mission is to help people lower their stress levels with actionable tips they can start using right away. We discuss Annie’s own personal story of applying her methods to overcome a difficult time in her life, why the typical advice for lowering stress doesn’t work and techniques to use instead, plus much more on managing stress as a healthcare provider.
What anticipatory grief feels like
“I experienced many deaths when I was a nurse, from babies, kids, young adults, the elderly, and my own family. It was always heartbreaking, but I found that staying with the dying and the family and supporting them in what little way I could made the experience more bearable. I was not a hospice nurse, but I did not fear death, and I managed caring for the dying without difficulty. That does not make me an expert, and when my loved ones die, I’m not sure how I will act, but I’m hoping my experience can help those who have not experienced death very much, like Bill’s children.”
Smarter Clinical Trials with Jane Myles
On this episode of HIT Like a Girl, Grace Vinton talks with Jane Myles, Vice President of Clinical Trial Innovation at Curebase, about how the time has come for the research community to take a page out of healthcare providers’ playbooks and deliver care with a greater focus on the patient experience. Jane explains how a patient-centered view will help with improved trial compliance, better diversity, and more rapid trial completion. She further explains how patient experience has long been an oversight for the research community, and insights into how some leaders have been advocating for industry improvement in this area for decades.
396: Period To Pause with Amanda Laden
I talk a lot about the burnout of physicians, and while that is a topic that can not get enough coverage for us as physicians, there is another caveat that we need to be aware of – our presence with our patients and giving them the time and attention they need to avoid misdiagnosis or missed diagnoses.
Let doctors in recovery be able to recover their careers
Let doctors in recovery be able to recover their careers. “During addiction, the brain becomes ‘hijacked,’ which then ‘exaggerates the need for the drug and minimizes the dangers associated with the use of the drug.’ This is so affirming because the chemicals in my brain told me I was going to die if the opioid was not available. It was a horrible and terrifying way to live.”
Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright
Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright. In this episode, Fempower Health interviews Dr. Peta Wright about endometriosis and pelvic pain. Dr. Wright is a gynecologist, fertility specialist, and the founder of Vera Women’s Wellness: a whole woman’s approach to endometriosis healing and recovery.
