“I experienced many deaths when I was a nurse, from babies, kids, young adults, the elderly, and my own family. It was always heartbreaking, but I found that staying with the dying and the family and supporting them in what little way I could made the experience more bearable. I was not a hospice nurse, but I did not fear death, and I managed caring for the dying without difficulty. That does not make me an expert, and when my loved ones die, I’m not sure how I will act, but I’m hoping my experience can help those who have not experienced death very much, like Bill’s children.”

2 DAYS AGO