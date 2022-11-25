Abortion: What the Primary Care Provider Should Know. Guest: Regan N. Theiler, M.D., Ph.D. Abortion is a common procedure. three out of ten pregnancies and six out of ten unintended pregnancies end with an induced abortion. Overall, about one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion by the age of 45 years. The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade has shifted the legal battle over abortion to the states, resulting in some states prohibiting abortion and others moving to safeguard it. The topic for this podcast is abortion and what the primary care provider should know. Our guest is Regan N. Theiler, M.D., Ph.D., from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Mayo Clinic.

