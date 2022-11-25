ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

healthpodcastnetwork.com

Powering Healthcare with Connected Medical Devices with Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq

Powering Healthcare with Connected Medical Devices with Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq. This episode’s Community Champion Sponsor is Catalyst. To virtually tour Catalyst and claim your space on campus, or host an upcoming event: CLICK HERE. — Episode Overview:. During this episode, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity, a business...
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Abortion: What the Primary Care Provider Should Know

Abortion: What the Primary Care Provider Should Know. Guest: Regan N. Theiler, M.D., Ph.D. Abortion is a common procedure. three out of ten pregnancies and six out of ten unintended pregnancies end with an induced abortion. Overall, about one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion by the age of 45 years. The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade has shifted the legal battle over abortion to the states, resulting in some states prohibiting abortion and others moving to safeguard it. The topic for this podcast is abortion and what the primary care provider should know. Our guest is Regan N. Theiler, M.D., Ph.D., from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Mayo Clinic.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Akamai presents: Healthcare and life sciences cybersecurity: Meet the pace of need with the pace of speed in 2023, and beyond

Akamai presents: Healthcare and life sciences cybersecurity: Meet the pace of need with the pace of speed in 2023, and beyond. The accelerated digital transformation in healthcare has extended the healthcare ecosystem exponentially. Wearables and monitoring devices, the acceptance of telehealth as a care modality, and the explosion of patient-facing apps – and more — have all taken cybersecurity from something that was in the backroom in the mid-2000s to the boardroom today.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

How Data Fabric and Data Virtualization Eased the Panic of the Pandemic Across Health Systems

How Data Fabric and Data Virtualization Eased the Panic of the Pandemic Across Health Systems. When the pandemic struck, many health system data teams hit the panic button very quickly. How in the world were they going to do what was being asked of them? How could they deliver care as quickly as possible? What role did data fabric and data virtualization play in this time of uncertainty? How did they help to simplify and integrate enterprise-wide data management and delivery across a choice of endpoints spanning on-premises and multiple cloud environments? How did they help to provide seamless access across multiple clouds, data centers and even edge systems?
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Lending Software Firm Blend Introduces Integrated Fees Management in LO Toolkit

In an effort to maximize loan officer efficiency and build trust with borrowers, Blend (NYSE:BLND) launched the Loan Officer Toolkit in March 2021. With streamlined workflows across the entire mortgage loan process, the LO Toolkit “enables LOs to focus on building both consumer relationships and their business.”. The significant...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Automating Care Operations with Mudit Garg, CEO, and Co-Founder of Qventus

Automating Care Operations with Mudit Garg, CEO, and Co-Founder of Qventus. World-class healthcare is impossible without world-class operations. In this episode, Saul Marquez spoke with Mudit Garg, CEO, and Co-Founder of Qventus, about how the automation of care operations can be a vital part of the solution to many problems in the healthcare industry. Mudit talks about how AI and behavioral science come together in their platform and tackle different processes with several approaches, as not all need the same automation.
TechCrunch

Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos

Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
aiexpress.io

The future of AI and medical imaging, from Nvidia to Harvard

It has been six years since Geoffrey Hinton said “We have to cease coaching radiologists now,” insisting that “it’s utterly apparent that inside 5 years, deep studying goes to do higher than radiologists.” As a substitute, the way forward for medical imaging, it appears, stays firmly within the arms of radiologists — who’ve adopted synthetic intelligence (AI) as a collaborative software to spice up medical imaging, one of the vital important areas of healthcare that’s used all through the affected person journey.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

SEMPRE: Raising the Bar with Innovation, the Path to Reinventing Tomorrow with Timothy Berendt, Innovation Director, and Corporate Venture Capital Lead at Jacobs

SEMPRE: Raising the Bar with Innovation, the Path to Reinventing Tomorrow with Timothy Berendt, Innovation Director, and Corporate Venture Capital Lead at Jacobs. Why does innovation work and move forward? Because of people. In this episode, Rich Prest chats with Timothy Berendt, Innovation Director, and Corporate Venture Capital Lead at...
insightscare.com

Angie Conley: Bridging Healthcare with Technology Leadership

Shoulder pain. Arm weakness. Elbow joint deficiency. Upper extremity disabilities are not only major afflictions for patients but can physically burden therapists and challenge the productivity of clinics. As a result, technological inventions have come to the forefront, including assistive technology. The use of assistive technology for upper limbs is...
insightscare.com

Maria Nyakern: Empowering the MedTech Sector with Efficient Clinical Research

The current tide of the digital revolution is directed by technology, guiding every sector and carving a world filled with better opportunities. Amongst many, the healthcare segment is also flourished with a cluster of advantages that are technology-mediated. In this list, the first beneficiary is the MedTech sector. This particular...
Control Engineering

Developing a sustainable SCADA solution for global agribusiness

Creating a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system when sustainability is a factor can be a challenge. CHS Pipelines and Terminals – a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers, and cooperatives across the US – took this challenge head-on. CHS was using a legacy SCADA system...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI – Member Recap from (ISC)² Security Congress 2022

A member recap of “Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI” presented by Glendon Schmitz at (ISC)² Security Congress 2022. By Angus Chen, CISSP, CCSP, PMP, MBA. Amazon was charged with U.S. $887 million, WhatsApp U.S. $267 million and Marriott 18 million British Pounds for data breaches. The list goes on and on. Furthermore, organizations sharing data with third parties infringe on user’s privacy without consent such as the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica cases.
PYMNTS

PSCU Adds New Level to Fraud Services Tool

Payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU is now offering its enhanced fraud services in two varieties — consulting and monitoring — to enable credit unions to pick the service level that meets their needs. The new monitoring option includes select features from the full offering and provides...

