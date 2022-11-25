Read full article on original website
southwestcontemporary.com
Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022
Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
Habitat for Humanity builds 12 homes in Marana for Giving Tuesday
Each year, Giving Tuesday inspires people to take action on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. There are many different ways to show generosity this year and one local nonprofit is eager to help.
KOLD-TV
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Agua Caliente re-opens to the public
Two months to the day after a lightning strike sent hundreds of the park's signature palm trees up in flames, Pima County says Agua Caliente Park is open again to the public.
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
prescottenews.com
Move ’em out! Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years – Cronkite News
Photo: A variety of facades along Main Street in Old Tucson advertise eateries and general stores that have been in such notable films as “Tombstone” and “Rio Bravo.” Photo taken Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo by Paloma Garcia/Cronkite News) It’s time again to step back into the...
azpm.org
The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
thevailvoice.com
2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail
Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
City of Tucson Redistricting Advisory Committee seeks final public input
The City of Tucson's Redistricting Advisory Committee is considering two new ward maps at its final public hearing, to take place Tuesday, Nov. 29.
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
azpm.org
Complaint filed against housing ordinance that bans income source discrimination
Arizona State Representative Ben Toma claims that a new Tucson housing ordinance does not follow state statutes or the Supremacy Clause in the Arizona Constitution. The new ordinance bans rental properties from discriminating against sources of income, like Section 8 vouchers. However, Toma says that the ordinance prevents property owners...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side late Monday, Nov. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road. The TPD said the...
Missing vulnerable adult found safe
Marquez was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 2:30 p.m. near 5600 W. Iowa St, near West Irvington Road and South Sunset Boulevard in Tucson in the Sunset Acres area.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Kolb and Speedway
The Tucson Police Department says one person is dead after a crash on Kolb and Speedway. The pedestrian was hit just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.
