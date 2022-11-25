Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Where Alabama stands in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate edition of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings was released Tuesday, and after its 49-27 home win over Auburn, as well as a then-No. 5 LSU loss, Alabama climbed one spot to No. 6 in the poll that will set the postseason scene in less than a week’s time.
Michigan moves up in CFP rankings following win at OSU
The Michigan football team scored an all-time win Saturday, housing then-No. 2 Ohio State in the Buckeyes’ own building, 45-23. And now, the Wolverines firmly have the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s full attention. In the latest (and penultimate) rankings from the committee, the Wolverines were ranked second. Ohio State was ranked fifth, while Penn State came in eighth in the rankings.
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
What CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan said about ranking Alabama over Tennessee
College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan answered questions from media members on a teleconference Tuesday night following the release of the latest 2022 College Football Playoff rankings that featured Tennessee as the No. 7 team in the country. Here's what Corrigan said about why the playoff committee ranked the Vols seventh and why they ranked Alabama a spot ahead of them.
Michigan four-star commit flips to Miami
On Tuesday night, Michigan suffered a blow to its 2023 recruiting class when Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star athlete Collins Acheampong flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was offered by the Wolverines back in March and took his official visits...
J.J. McCarthy press conference: Everything the Michigan QB said before the Big Ten Championship Game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy met with the media on Tuesday night to recap the Ohio State win and preview the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Here’s what he said:. On his confidence after beating Ohio State:. For me personally, definitely confidence is elevated....
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Virginia
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team has the first of three high-profile non-conference games on Tuesday night when it hosts No. 3 Virginia at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines and Cavaliers tip off at 9:30 p.m. as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The visitors...
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
BREAKING: Miami flips Top247 EDGE Collins Acheampong from Michigan
If Mario Cristobal wants your recruits, it seems like no staff in the country is safe. Michigan is one of the nation’s hottest programs following an undefeated regular reason capped off with a more than three touchdown win over Ohio State. Still, Cristobal and Miami brought out the spatula...
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
J.J. McCarthy: ‘Can’t be appreciative enough’ for Cade McNamara
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began 2022 with a quarterback competition, and it ended the regular season with one of the two in the transfer portal. Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games of the Big Ten-winning 2021 side, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. And J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star prospect who is undefeated through 11 starts this fall, will lead the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday.
Weekly Questions: Purdue is in for a battle against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game
Purdue won the Big Ten West last Saturday with a win over in-state rivals Indiana and the Boilermakers reward for winning the West? Getting to play No. 2 ranked Michigan.
Instant Reaction: Miami flips 4-star DE Collins Acheampong from Michigan
The Miami Hurricanes flipped four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong from his Michigan commitment. InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia discuss this big commitment. Want breaking news on the Miami Hurricanes sent directly to your phone? Sign up now for InsideTheU's free text alerts. That gets you all the news right when it happens! Interested in getting our team and recruiting coverage of UM sent directly to your email? Subscribe to our newsletter. That allows you to stay up-to-date with all the things happening in Coral Gables. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters Transfer Portal, what does it means for Iowa?
Big news broke on Monday morning when Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This has been rumored for a couple of months now and the Big Ten.
