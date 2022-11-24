ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Cal Downed By TCU At Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. – California executed defensively but committed 19 turnovers in a 59-48 loss to TCU at the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday night. The Golden Bears could not get closer than six points in the second half despite holding TCU (4-1) to 39.3 percent shooting from the floor and just 17.6 percent from 3-point range. It was the Golden Bears’ sixth straight loss to start the season and dropped them into a third-place matchup with Clemson at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.
Cal Handles LMU In 68-49 Win

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Cal women’s basketball team (4-1) defeated LMU (1-4), 68-49, in the first of back-to-back games at the LMU Thanksgiving Classic Friday. Three Bears finished in double-figures led by Jayda Curry and Kemery Martín with game-highs of 16 points each along with Evelien Lutje Schipholt who had 14. Four Bears also had at least five rebounds led by Lutje Schipholt with seven, Martín and Karisma Ortiz with six each and Jadyn Bush with five.
Cal Defeated By Clemson At Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Three Golden Bears scored in double figures as California fell short in a 67-59 loss to Clemson in the third-place game at the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers (5-2) rebounded from a 74-71 loss to No. 25 Iowa on Friday that ended...
