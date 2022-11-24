LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Cal women’s basketball team (4-1) defeated LMU (1-4), 68-49, in the first of back-to-back games at the LMU Thanksgiving Classic Friday. Three Bears finished in double-figures led by Jayda Curry and Kemery Martín with game-highs of 16 points each along with Evelien Lutje Schipholt who had 14. Four Bears also had at least five rebounds led by Lutje Schipholt with seven, Martín and Karisma Ortiz with six each and Jadyn Bush with five.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO