ECU-Temple Gameday: Pirates face Temple in final game of regular season

The East Carolina football team is eager to get on the field again and prove that last week’s blowout loss to Houston was more of a fluke than a developing trend.

The Pirates will get that chance at 1 p.m. on Saturday when they travel to play American Athletic Conference opponent Temple in the final game of the regular season.

Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said the team doesn’t want to dwell any longer on last week’s performance, though he said that loss can be used as fuel for the rest of the season.

“It was very frustrating, it’s still frustrating and we are trying to put that behind us,” Kirkpatrick said of the 42-3 rout against the Cougars. “But you use that to correct what you have to do to get better. I think we pressed a little bit.”

Both Temple and ECU enter on two-game losing streaks. The Owls (3-8, 1-6 AAC) are playing for pride as their season ends on Saturday. They have one conference win and it came on Nov. 5 against South Florida.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have gone nearly a month without a victory. They have lost two straight games since becoming bowl eligible with a win over BYU on Oct. 28.

In order to stop that slide, ECU (6-5, 3-4) will have to find an edge on the road against an Owls team with nothing to lose as they are not in contention for a bowl game.

The Thanksgiving break could have an impact on the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, so the Pirates will have to manufacture energy on the road in what could be a cavernous environment. ECU will still get a bowl game with a win or a loss, but reaching a high level of play is important for this group.

For defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, the reminder of a 39-point loss last week has made for a focused week as the team looks to get back to its winning ways.

“We’re all frustrated, we’re all embarrassed about it and we’re all upset about it,” Harrell said. “We have to get back to square one and we have to get back to being who we are and that’s what we’re trying to get back to this week.”

Despite its record, Temple is a talented team. The Owls are tied for fifth in the nation in sacks per game. They have 37 sacks and have allowed just 10 to opposing defenses all season.

Quarterback E.J. Warner is the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, and the Owls’ freshman has passed for 2,501 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Seven different players have touchdown receptions, with Amad Anderson Jr.’s three scores leading the way. Jose Barton is the team’s leader in receiving yards with 758.

Running back Edward Saydee has 594 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

“To me, the difference in this offense versus last year is the quarterback E.J. Warner,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “He reminds me very much of the way his dad played. He’s very decisive with his decision-making, very accurate thrower, very calm in the pocket, doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, doesn’t take sacks and gets the ball out quick. I think surrounding him with what they had returning, he’s really made that offense go the last half of the year.”

The Pirates are looking for a bounce-back performance from their offense and running back Keaton Mitchell is a steadying force to help do just that. Mitchell turned in his fifth consecutive game with 100 rushing yards last week. Quarterback Holton Ahlers, who threw at least one touchdown pass in the Pirates’ first eight games this season, has thrown two over the past three games combined.

Houston said the team is motivated to finish off the regular season with a win to guarantee a winning season.

“They’re very focused on making sure that we play the way the Pirates play,” Houston said.