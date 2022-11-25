A Michal Motil Bride for an Intimate Destination Jewish Wedding at Cayo Exclusive Resort & Spa, Elounda, Crete, Greece

A tiny endangered gecko with jewel-like markings is making a comeback in the Caribbean thanks to conservation efforts.The critically endangered Union Island gecko’s population increased from 10,000 in 2018 to around 18,000 today, an increase of 80 per cent, according to Fauna & Flora International (FFI), Re:wild, and local partners.The only known population of the rare Union Island gecko, a reptile that is about the size of a paperclip, is confined to a 50-hectare patch of ancient forest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, making it particularly vulnerable to human activities."As a Unionite and a community leader, I am extremely proud...

30 MINUTES AGO