Pittsburgh, PA

Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Our friends over at Draft Wire put out a new two-round mock draft that everyone should be thankful for. Let’s take a look at the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers and see if these picks are a juicy roast turkey and gravy or if are we stuck with green bean casserole.

First round-OT Ola Fashanu, Penn State

There is no consensus about who the top offensive tackle is in this draft. In this scenario, it’s Penn State star Ola Fashanu who gets the nod based on his high ceiling and the fact he’s only 19 years old.

Second round-CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Forbes is a pure coverage cornerback who is smooth in his backpedal and can mirror receivers. He has ideal size but lacks physicality and straight-line speed.

Srecond round-DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Smith is a massive nose tackle prospect who can command double teams and beat single blocking. He would be a perfect addition to a defensive line that lacks a force in the middle.

