Nashville, TN

The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Latest news involving Aaron Rodgers is worse than we thought

Aaron Rodgers finally ended one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Green Bay Packers when he confirmed earlier in the week that he has been playing with a broken thumb since the injury initially occurred against the New York Giants. But, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the injury is...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate

Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Look: Vols QB Hendon Hooker dances in locker room after win over Vandy

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his UT career end last week against South Carolina due to a torn ACL, but he was still on the sideline on Saturday night in Nashville. Hooker was a visible presence on the sideline during Tennessee’s 56-0 shellacking of Vanderbilt. The Greensboro, NC native...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Von Miller’s cryptic message send Bills Mafia into a frenzy

The Buffalo Bills continue to battle one of the worst injury bugs across the NFL. Things didn’t get better after the recent Von Miller injury. Miller suffered a reported knee injury during the Thanksgiving game against the Lions. Each day, more reports surface surrounding the superstar’s availability. Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

How Vols head coach Josh Heupel passed a massively important test

It’s been mostly smooth sailing for Josh Heupel during his first two seasons as the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach. Heupel exceeded expectations in year one by going 7-6. He then built some equity this season by beating Florida, LSU, and Alabama. That equity, however, was put to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

