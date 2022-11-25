ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: 'I check my bank account every morning'

A woman from County Down has said that she is struggling to find money to live on after her mortgage doubled. Jacqui is also dealing with physical pain due to a recent hip operation. Last year, a house fire forced her into temporary accommodation. Now back home, she said she...
The Independent

Nearly half of people ‘concerned about how their family will afford Christmas’

Two-thirds (66%) of people would rather go without a Christmas present this year if the gift-giver is worried about money, a survey has found.Just over a fifth (21%) said they would encourage people to buy a cheaper gift, research by credit provider Vanquis said.More than seven in 10 (72%) women surveyed said they would rather go without a Christmas present this year if they know the person giving it to them is worried about money, as would six in 10 (60%) men.Nearly half (47%) of people surveyed said they are concerned about how their family will afford Christmas and nearly...
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

The silent epidemic of young people who go to bed - and never wake up: It's a little-known risk for those with epilepsy. So why are hundreds of lives being lost needlessly through lack of awareness?

Margaret and Kevin Corrigan were fast asleep when in the early hours of January 7, 2018, Kevin's mobile rang. It was a friend of their son, Shane, 23, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy three years before. 'She said Shane had had a seizure and was making a noise 'like a horse'.'
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘It’s a touchy subject’: My in-laws live in our basement. They gave us our 20% down payment. Should we charge them for renovations?

Last year, my husband and I approached my in-laws to see if they wanted to live with us. We had learned that my father-in-law had terminal cancer but could still live five to seven years in remission, and we felt that when the time came and my father-in-law passed, the adjustment would be easier on my mother-in-law, as she is quite dependent on him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy