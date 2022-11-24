Read full article on original website
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man jailed for siblings' killing
A career criminal who killed an elderly brother and sister almost 30 years ago has been jailed for life. Danville Neil, 65, "dodged justice for years" after attacking WW2 veteran William Bryan, 71, and widow Anne Castle, 74, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993. Neil...
BBC
Nottingham fire: Man charged with murder of mum and daughters
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and her two daughters, who all died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother,...
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
hotnewhiphop.com
Idaho Stabbings: Detectives Say Evidence Hunt Has Been “Very Successful” As Videos Pour In
At this time, no known suspects have been publicly identified. Nearly two weeks after the fatal stabbings in Moscow, Idaho left four students dead, detectives are providing another update on their investigation. As TMZ reports, currently, authorities are using video footage – and a lack thereof – to piece together an important story.
BBC
Kyron Lee murder probe: Further arrests over street stabbing
Two more men have been arrested following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
Daily Beast
Cops Allege Mom Tortured Her Kids While Collecting Donations
A Minnesota mom is facing felony charges after allegedly faking one son’s illness and treating her two other kids for diseases they didn’t actually have. Authorities arrested Jorden Nicole Borders, a 32-year-old mother in Crosslake, on a warrant on Wednesday following a months-long investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, court records show. She is charged with several counts of child torture and stalking.
Met Police officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old child. PC Paul Bewsey is due to appear in court over the incident which took place during a fight on a street in Essex. The altercation happened while the officer, who is attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was off-duty. He is now on restricted duties, the Metropolitan Police said.PC Bewsey was charged with common assault by postal requisition last month, the force said.This followed an investigation by Essex Police into a fight that took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Brentwood on 21 April. A 14-year-old child was assaulted during the altercation on Hanging Hill Lane.PC Bewsey will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. Read More Hundreds of Met Police officers should be sacked for racism and sexual assault, force’s chief admits‘The Met breaks my heart’: The dramatic decline of Britain’s biggest police force, and how it could recoverMet Police investigates more than 600 abuse allegations against own officers
Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
WBBJ
12-year-old dies in Russian Roulette; murder charges brought
A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi. Police identified the boy as Markell Noah, WLBT-TV reports. Officers arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday after the death. Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Hospital CEO’s Husband Shot Her and Then Himself in Murder-Suicide: Police
A man shot his wife and then himself in a murder-suicide on Wednesday, police said. The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the victim as Maria Cristina Jimenez, 61, the CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, according to WPLG. Cops named the suspect as Antonio Mazzorana, 62. Officers reportedly said they responded Wednesday...
Toyah Cordingley Murder Suspect Nabbed After Four Years On The Lam
After four long years, the family of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley will finally have closure after the arrest of a 38-year-old man in India for her murder, described as a “frenzied and brutal” attack on an Australian beach.Rajwinder Singh, who was a nurse working about two hours from the crime scene at the time, has been taken into custody after Australia offered a AUS $1 million ($675,000) reward for information about his whereabouts on October 23, the fourth anniversary of her death. Singh became a prime suspect after he left his wife and three children in Australia suddenly without even giving...
BBC
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Head of the Royal Navy defends handling of rape allegations
The head of the Royal Navy has defended the way the service handles allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Adm Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House the Navy had changed how it investigates complaints. The First Sea Lord insisted independent investigations would be slower and "lead to...
BBC
Man arrested after Sheffield double murder inquiry launched
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and woman in their 70s died at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road at just after 10:15 GMT on Sunday. A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said both the deceased were "critically...
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
