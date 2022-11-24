Read full article on original website
Related
hailstate.com
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-Omaha
STARKVILLE – After winning its first non-conference tournament title in over a decade, Mississippi State men's basketball returns to the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum against Omaha on Monday evening. One of the staples of a Chris Jans coached team is all-out effort and a suffocating defense. Through six...
hailstate.com
Waden Earns All-SEC Honors
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Gabby Waden has been named to the league's All-SEC Team for the third straight season, making her the only player in program history to earn the honor three years in a row. "I'm so proud of Gabby for earning All-SEC for the third year in...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Close Out Regular-Season With A Sweep Over Missouri
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball closed out its regular-season and celebrated Senior Day in style with a 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20] victory over Missouri on Saturday evening inside the Newell-Grissom Building. "We were able to go out with a win today on our home court at the Griss," head...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker to Huskers
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to Nebraska in overtime Saturday, 73-65, in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. Mississippi State leaves San Juan with a 1-1 record on the island and a 6-2 overall record. Mississippi State and Nebraska traded punches from...
