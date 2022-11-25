Originally Posted On: https://drphillipsdentalspa.com/veneers-faq-are-veneers-permanent. Are you considering veneers, but aren’t sure if they’re really worth it? Are veneers permanent, or will they need replacement? Read here to find out. Dental veneers have been around since the late 1920s, and it’s probably no surprise that a Hollywood dentist invented...

11 HOURS AGO