BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
BBC
NI Education: Children will be 'poor cousins' after Stormont budget
Children in Northern Ireland will be "poor distant cousins", after the Department of Education was told it needs to make significant cuts, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has said. The Northern Ireland secretary set out a budget for departments on Thursday. He said the department would need to...
BBC
Swansea: Calls for more Welsh language primary schools
More Welsh-medium primary schools should open in Swansea to satisfy demand, campaigners have said. Some are too small, and some areas have no Welsh language schools, said Parents for Welsh Medium Education in Swansea, who complain of an "urgent need". It follows recommendations from school inspectors to strengthen Welsh-medium provision...
BBC
Powys: Four-day school week to cut costs ruled out
A suggestion that schools in Powys could move to a four-day week to reduce running costs has been scrapped. Head teachers were previously told that pupils could be taught online for one day a week to help balance the books. This guidance has now been removed following advice from the...
Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner
Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated.An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.The inquest into Awaab’s death heard concerns were repeatedly raised to landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about mould in the flat on the town’s Freehold estate.As a result of the inquest’s findings,...
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
Disabled people are ‘at breaking point’ over cost of living, says MS sufferer
A man with multiple sclerosis, who is forced to choose between paying for a carer or medication, has called on the Government to increase financial support for disabled people who are at “breaking point” as the cost of living soars.Martin Pridgeon, 44, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, has secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and struggles to cook, clean and do household chores on his own but said he is forced to choose between paying for a carer or his medication, which is not available on the NHS.Despite being housebound for three months due to his condition, Mr Pridgeon plans to embark on...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Isle of Man teachers' pay rise to be implemented next month
Teachers on the Isle of Man will receive an 8% salary rise next month despite the deal being rejected by one of the largest teaching unions. The Department of Education, Sport and Culture's (DESC) offer will also see the starting salary for newly-qualified teachers rise by 11.9% to £36,557.
BBC
Limavady High School wins UK secondary of the year award
A County Londonderry post-primary has been named UK secondary school of the year at the 2022 Pearson Teaching Awards. Limavady High School was presented with the award at the winners' ceremony in London. Health studies lecturers from North West Regional College (NWRC) won the UK Further Education Award. The Pearson...
Labour hits back at Tory attacks on plan to put VAT on private school fees
Labour has hit back at Conservative attacks on its pledge to put VAT on private school fees, with analysis showing a drop in partnerships with state schools. The party has been accused of starting a “class war” against private schools though Labour sources said the Conservative’s 2017 manifesto had also promised to review whether to charge VAT on school fees if partnerships with state schools did not increase.
Call for ‘decisive action’ as report shows high stress among educational staff
Targeted funding and more efforts to improve wellbeing are needed in education according to a charity which found three quarters of staff are stressed and two thirds of senior leaders have considered leaving the sector.Some 59% of all educational staff surveyed have considered quitting in the past academic year due to pressures on their mental health, Education Support said.The figure for senior leaders alone was 67%, the organisation said.More than half (55%) of staff who have considered leaving have actively sought to change or leave their current jobs, the survey found.Education Support said more than two thirds (68%) of the...
Whitehall chief looking at whether to stop civil service work on Scotland vote
Scotland secretary tells MPs Simon Case is considering issue related to would-be independence referendum
BBC
December strike by NHS nurses is biggest in their history
Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are to strike for two days next month in what is set to be their biggest walkout in the NHS's history. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced strikes on 15 and 20 December in its pay dispute with the government. Nurses will...
BBC
Minister Lee Waters calls female opponent's remarks hysterical
A minister has been told off for accusing a female politician of making "hysterical" comments in the Senedd. Lee Waters said Tory Member of the Senedd Natasha Asghar had thrown "hysterical labels" at him, after she said he was "punishing drivers". Presiding Officer Elin Jones said there was a long...
Dowden paid £8,398 fee by firm of Kwarteng mini-budget party host
The cabinet minister Oliver Dowden received more than £8,000 in fees for “policy advice” to the company of a hedge fund manager who hosted a champagne reception for the former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on the day of the disastrous mini-budget. Dowden, a close ally of Rishi Sunak,...
BBC
'School talked only about care leavers going to prison'
Rosie Campbell never imagined she would go to university. Fostered from the age of 10, she initially tried to apply at 18 but found the process too overwhelming. "It's just not something I really imagined for myself at all, I thought it was something that was almost too advanced for me to achieve at the time," Rosie says.
Watchdog apologises for saying MPs’ Christmas party costs are claimable
Ipsa’s earlier advice on expenses for food and decorations led to MPs receiving abuse from the public
Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union
LONDON (Reuters) - Nurses at half of all National Health Service locations in England, including London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, will take part in unprecedented strikes next month over pay, their trade union said on Tuesday.
UK politics news – live: Labour accuses government of leaving £17bn loophole in Sunak’s windfall tax
Rishi Sunak is likely to face his first defeat in the House of Commons as prime minister, after several Conservative MPs signed Labour’s amendment to a bill demanding chancellor Jeremy Hunt spell out the full cost of windfall tax allowances for fossil fuel firms. This comes as Labour accused the government of “botching” its windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies by leaving holes that, according to party estimates, are likely to cost £17bn to the exchequer.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had announced the windfall tax on oil and gas giants will increase from 25 per cent to 35...
