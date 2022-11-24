Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
NBCMontana
Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers
KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
Fairfield Sun Times
Blackfeet Law Enforcement investigating death of woman near Heart Butte
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted the following press release on its Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 25:. On November 24, 2022 in the evening hours, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a report of a non-responsive female in the Heart Butte area within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation.
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Char-Koosta News
Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah
RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
