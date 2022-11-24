ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse, MT

NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Blackfeet Law Enforcement investigating death of woman near Heart Butte

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted the following press release on its Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 25:. On November 24, 2022 in the evening hours, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a report of a non-responsive female in the Heart Butte area within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation.
HEART BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader

MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
BROWNING, MT
Flathead Beacon

Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street

Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
KALISPELL, MT
Char-Koosta News

Roman Allen Leon

RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
RONAN, MT
Char-Koosta News

Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah

RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
POLSON, MT

