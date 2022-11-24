Read full article on original website
Know a Paralyzed Veteran in Montana Who Likes to Hunt?
Do you know a paralyzed veteran here in Montana who likes to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors?. I got a note from our friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) here in Montana with a great opportunity for a free track chair that has been donated for a veteran here in Big Sky country.
Five Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Sebastian Doll on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society
For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
Arctic cold, more snow on the way
Areas of snow will be possible today across western Montana. New snow accumulations will stay light, but it only takes a dusting to create slick roads. Daytime highs will be in the upper 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero....
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers
KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
Plenty of options to ski in Montana this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday weekend brings plenty of opportunities to ski. At Big Sky Resort, a recent storm brought 8 new inches of snow up at Headwaters, and skiers are posting that conditions are running deep, especially high on the mountain. Managers expect to see more terrain open...
Montana wildlife officials requiring permits in order to salvage road-killed animals
HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are requiring people who are wanting to keep road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope to get a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit. People must get permits within 24 hours after the animal is in their possession, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
Montana brings in state Capitol Christmas tree from Powell County timber project
On the Rancho Deluxe Vegetation Project, one of the trees they’ve taken down is particularly special – it’s now the new Christmas tree in the Montana State Capitol rotunda.
Snow to continue Monday ahead of arctic air and more weather systems midweek
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 8 AM Monday for the Clearwater Mountains. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Snow rates at times will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through midnight tonight for...
Multiple systems to impact western Montana over the next week; the first arrives today
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday for the Kootenai/Cabinet, West Glacier, and Lower Clark Fork Regions. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. 2 to 4 inches over Lookout and Marias Passes.
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions. The post Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20 appeared first on Local News 8.
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
Seeing is Believing… It Took How Long to Set Up Holiday Nights @ Zoo Montana?!
November 25, 2022 is a day I’ll remember forever. Michael and I from the new Mix Morning Show broadcasted live from the first night at Zoo Montana for Holiday Nights. This light installation is more than incredible… it's unexplainable. There’s over 10 million LED lights to spark that...
Why This Small Business Saturday is Life or Death in Montana
Small businesses are the lifeblood of every town in Montana. In 2021, Montana was named the Best State to Open a Business and even then, there's a five-year business survival rate of 53.4%. Small Business Saturday really matters this year. Larger companies might employ more people, but it's the SMALL...
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
Montana AG warning of holiday scams
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
Humongous buck of lifetime
Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
