Montana State

Alina Andras

Five Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Sebastian Doll on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society

For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Arctic cold, more snow on the way

Areas of snow will be possible today across western Montana. New snow accumulations will stay light, but it only takes a dusting to create slick roads. Daytime highs will be in the upper 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero....
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Plenty of options to ski in Montana this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday weekend brings plenty of opportunities to ski. At Big Sky Resort, a recent storm brought 8 new inches of snow up at Headwaters, and skiers are posting that conditions are running deep, especially high on the mountain. Managers expect to see more terrain open...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention

Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana AG warning of holiday scams

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Humongous buck of lifetime

Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
MONTANA STATE

