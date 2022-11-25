Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome
A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
cwbchicago.com
Videos show flame-throwing, donut-spinning, rock-throwing car sideshows that ended with 3 facing felony charges in Chicago on Thanksgiving weekend
Chicago — Three men face felony charges after a series of stunt driving, donut-spinning, car “sideshows” left several Chicago police squad cars damaged and a CPD sergeant injured over Thanksgiving weekend. Up to 200 cars and hundreds of spectators were involved in some of the intersection-blocking incidents,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Weapons charge for security guard paroled after serving murder sentence | Police reports Nov. 21-27
A 42-year-old Chicago man who was employed through a third party as a security guard at Jimmy Jazz at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, faces a felony weapons charge because he was armed with a loaded pistol without possessing either a Firearm Owner ID or concealed carry license while also being on parole as a convicted felon.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank
Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.
Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say
A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
fox32chicago.com
Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
Tow truck driver sentenced in road rage murder after semi-truck driver shot 3 times on I-88
Prosecutors said Tillmon pulled his tow truck alongside Munoz's semi-trailer and opened fire following an altercation near the 294 interchange.
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified
DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
evergreenpark-ill.com
Police Department Alert
Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
CBS News
ISP investigate shooting on southbound I-55 near California Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting that happened early Sunday morning. District Chicago troopers responded to the shooting around 2:57 a.m. on I-55 southbound near California Avenue. No injuries were reported. The ramp from California Avenue to I-55 southbound was closed for investigation. All...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail
Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
Chicago woman with concealed carry license foils attempted carjacking by shooting man in head
A 23-year-old Chicago woman with a concealed-carry permit shot a would-be carjacker in the head as he attempted to enter her car in Calumet Heights at 2 a.m. last Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Whistleblower trial begins in alleged Chicago police coverup in shooting of unarmed autistic teen
CHICAGO - Testimony begins Tuesday in a lawsuit alleging Chicago Police Department brass demoted a detective after he refused to clear a fellow officer in the 2017 shooting of an unarmed, autistic teenager. Veteran CPD Officer Isaac Lambert claims he lost his job as a detective sergeant and was sent...
