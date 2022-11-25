ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Videos show flame-throwing, donut-spinning, rock-throwing car sideshows that ended with 3 facing felony charges in Chicago on Thanksgiving weekend

Chicago — Three men face felony charges after a series of stunt driving, donut-spinning, car “sideshows” left several Chicago police squad cars damaged and a CPD sergeant injured over Thanksgiving weekend. Up to 200 cars and hundreds of spectators were involved in some of the intersection-blocking incidents,...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Weapons charge for security guard paroled after serving murder sentence | Police reports Nov. 21-27

A 42-year-old Chicago man who was employed through a third party as a security guard at Jimmy Jazz at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, faces a felony weapons charge because he was armed with a loaded pistol without possessing either a Firearm Owner ID or concealed carry license while also being on parole as a convicted felon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
SAINT JOHN, IN
fox32chicago.com

Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified

DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
DES PLAINES, IL
evergreenpark-ill.com

Police Department Alert

Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
CBS News

ISP investigate shooting on southbound I-55 near California Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting that happened early Sunday morning. District Chicago troopers responded to the shooting around 2:57 a.m. on I-55 southbound near California Avenue. No injuries were reported. The ramp from California Avenue to I-55 southbound was closed for investigation. All...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail

Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
AURORA, IL

