Beijing, China, Nov 25, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Hebei (ASEAN) Export Commodities Online Fair will be held from 21 Nov.2022 to 30 June 2023 via Global Business Matching Online Platform www.gbmof.com. The Online Fair is hosted by Hebei Provincial Department of Commerce and organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Hundreds of high-quality Hebei enterprises showcase their products via platform to establish a directly link with the potential buyers from ASEAN who register on the platform and find sales leads for their business. The displaying products are covering the whole category of export products of Hebei Province, such as hardware, building materials, furniture, sanitary ware, transportation equipment and accessories, food and agriculture, consumer products, bio-medicine & medical Devices, etc. Dozens of Hebei enterprises and related industry potential buyers from ASEAN will achieve accurate one on one matchmaking meetings through platform and internet cloud video conference technology.

4 DAYS AGO