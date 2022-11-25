Super Sale Alert: Get up to $100 off during the Away Cyber Monday sale, running from. . No promo code required. If you're due for a luggage upgrade, there's no time like the present to treat yourself to one. Away — which has won over R29 readers and editors with its durable and stylish luggage and travel accessories — is giving its dedicated fan base what it really wants with its Cyber Monday deals: Some steep discounts on its top-rated products. Through November 28, get $50 off when you buy any two suitcases and $100 off when you buy any three — including fan favorites like The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On. Not only can you snag these beloved bags at an incredible discount right now, you can also scoop up select totes, backpacks, and travel accessories at as much as 40% off, including pieces from the recently launched F.A.R. collection. If you're looking for a great gift for someone on your list — or just want to score a great piece of luggage for yourself without breaking the bank — the Away Cyber Monday luggage sale is one you definitely don't want to sleep on. Read on to discover our favorites that are well worth bundling while this sale lasts.

1 DAY AGO