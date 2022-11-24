ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

postnewsgroup.com

No Charges to Be Filed in Death of Supervisor Wilma Chan

Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in November 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said recently. Chan was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Nov....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
Washington Examiner

San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender

Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wufe967.com

California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner

Two homeless women in Northern California returned a large amount of cash that belongs to a man whose van was destroyed in a fire. The women were among four homeless people who sifted through debris Wednesday near the San Jose International Airport to salvage what they could for a neighbor identified as George, Fox San Francisco reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor

Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
stealthoptional.com

Police request Killer Robots with deadly force in San Francisco

Weaponised robots are here to stay as the technology becomes a major part of American, Chinese and Russian militaries. However, the adoption of aptly-dubbed Killer Robots has been somewhat limited to police. In San Francisco, cops are attempting to change that. A new bill has requested the right for copbots...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Form Fitness told to leave after failing to pay rent

After more than two decades in downtown Palo Alto, Form Fitness now appears to be entering its final stretch. The gym, which is located at 445 Bryant St., has fallen behind in rent since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter in March 2020 and then reopen with new restrictions, including a mask requirement that prompted some users to stay away, gym owner Sassan Golafshan said. Business has never fully recovered, he said.
PALO ALTO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Bay Area Air Quality Alerts: Based on Misleading Data?

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has inappropriately—and against its own rules—placed air sensors literally on airport runways and in the parking lots of schools. This, of course, is geared towards issuing as many no-burn days as possible. For the past 30 years, the Air District has...
WASHINGTON STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
ANTIOCH, CA

