postnewsgroup.com
No Charges to Be Filed in Death of Supervisor Wilma Chan
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in November 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said recently. Chan was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Nov....
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
News 12
Gov. Murphy sends specialists to Menlo Park veterans' home after federal inspection finds ongoing issues
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration sent a team of specialists to address ongoing issues at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home. It's been more than two years since COVID killed dozens of residents there, but a new federal report finds ongoing issues with staffing and safety at the home. The...
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
postnewsgroup.com
Sheriff’s Office Says Phone Scammers Threaten Arrest to Get Money
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, saying there’s a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money. The sheriff’s office says on its...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender
Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
wufe967.com
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in Northern California returned a large amount of cash that belongs to a man whose van was destroyed in a fire. The women were among four homeless people who sifted through debris Wednesday near the San Jose International Airport to salvage what they could for a neighbor identified as George, Fox San Francisco reported.
postnewsgroup.com
Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor
Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
sfstandard.com
Shooting Up, Catcalling and ‘Dealers’: Downtown SF Station Sparks Safety Fears
San Francisco law students say they fear exiting the Civic Center BART station due to catcalling, open-air drug use and dealing. The U.N. Plaza area around the station is notorious for drug use and is just one block away from UC Hastings law school. Several female students told The Standard...
stealthoptional.com
Police request Killer Robots with deadly force in San Francisco
Weaponised robots are here to stay as the technology becomes a major part of American, Chinese and Russian militaries. However, the adoption of aptly-dubbed Killer Robots has been somewhat limited to police. In San Francisco, cops are attempting to change that. A new bill has requested the right for copbots...
calmatters.network
Form Fitness told to leave after failing to pay rent
After more than two decades in downtown Palo Alto, Form Fitness now appears to be entering its final stretch. The gym, which is located at 445 Bryant St., has fallen behind in rent since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter in March 2020 and then reopen with new restrictions, including a mask requirement that prompted some users to stay away, gym owner Sassan Golafshan said. Business has never fully recovered, he said.
1 Man Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon when the 2023 Tesla they were in barreled off San Felipe Road near Metcalf Road in Santa Clara County.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets
On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
Airport officials debunk myth about the busiest Thanksgiving travel day
"The bottom line ... expect it to be busy."
sanjoseinside.com
Bay Area Air Quality Alerts: Based on Misleading Data?
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has inappropriately—and against its own rules—placed air sensors literally on airport runways and in the parking lots of schools. This, of course, is geared towards issuing as many no-burn days as possible. For the past 30 years, the Air District has...
kiowacountypress.net
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
San Mateo County announces upgrades to emergency warning system SMCalert
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County this week announced upgrades for its SMCalert emergency warning system and is encouraging residents to sign up to get alerts. The alerts are available via text, email and voice with the new features, which include maps, images and multiple languages English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese. County officials […]
nomadlawyer.org
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
