ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Dominant Everton Women Destroy Sheffield United

A trio of second-half strikes sent Everton Women to the top of Group A in the Continental Cup after a dominating display against Sheffield United. Katja Snoeijs got the ball rolling at Glanford Park, with Hanna Bennison and Jess Park sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory. The Blades had provided a...
SB Nation

Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January

Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
SB Nation

Henderson the Player who “Looks After” Jude Bellingham in England Camp

Liverpool fans have been quick to notice that in pictures from the England camp at the World Cup, club captain Jordan Henderson and widely reported top transfer target Jude Bellingham at times appear nearly inseparable. Now, that has been confirmed as more than just confirmation bias from Liverpool fans seeking...
SB Nation

Sunderland Women fall to 3-0 defeat, but leave the City Academy with their pride intact!

While our owners schmoosed with Sheikhs and sunned themselves in Dubai, the past and the future of English women’s football in the north east and Manchester clashed. Sunderland Women did our club proud against the big guns of Man City, working tirelessly to ensure that a routine home Continental Cup win for the WSL side, didn’t turn into a drubbing.
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Contract Extension Good for Both Parties

Being at the right club at the right time with the best conditions of service is the desire of every football manager. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been like a perfect match. But that has not insulated them from the highs and lows of the game. Despite winning the biggest trophies on offer in England, the club has not been able to win its most sought-after piece of silverware, under the Catalan manager. Even after six years of being in charge.
SB Nation

Liverpool Draw Wolves in FA Cup Third Round Proper

The draw for the FA Cup third round proper occurred Monday evening at Anfield, as Liverpool are the current holders of the domestic trophy. Liverpool have draw Wolverhampton Wanderers as their opponents in the first round they’ll feature in for this year’s competition. Though not the toughest draw in the competition — Manchester City face Chelsea again, Manchester United face Everton, and Crystal Palace face Southampton — it’s never good to draw a Premier League side so early in the competition.
SB Nation

Southampton Women 0-3 Reading Women: Conti Cup Match Report

The Royals showed their WSL quality with their first clean sheet of the season and a comfortable 3-0 victory, at St Mary’s Stadium, against Championship side Southampton in the second group match of the Conti Cup. Kelly Chambers made six changes from Thursday’s WSL thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool,...
SB Nation

Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory

With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out. What some might...
SB Nation

Tottenham January transfer window primer: Talkin’ Goalkeepers

We are continuing with the January transfer window primer series today, and this time the focus is on goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris has been between the sticks at Tottenham Hotspur for what feels like forever, and he’s been an extremely reliable option since he joined the club from Lyon in 2012. Hugo’s elite shot-stopping ability is what has established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the past decade, which includes his status as the French national team’s number one in that same period. However, Lloris has always had mistakes in his locker in large part due to lapses of concentration, and at times has shown some discomfort in having the ball at his feet and playing out of the back.
SB Nation

Reading Draw Watford In The FA Cup

The third round of the world's oldest cup competition has rolled around once again and, as David Brent once said, “this is big boy sh*t”. All Prem and Champ teams enter the fray like the big lads in Year 10 strolling down the corridors of their local comprehensive school.
SB Nation

Man City vs. Spurs match rescheduled for January 19, 2023

Hey, more non-World Cup news! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that they have found a date for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in early 2023. The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed (along with the rest of that weekend of fixtures) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
SB Nation

Official: Former Red Kolo Toure Named Manager of Wigan Athletic

After following Brendan Rodgers to Celtic and then taking on a coaching role under the former Liverpool manager, first with Celtic and then at Leicester City in the Premier League where he was a first team coach, Kolo Toure today has made the step up to manager. The former Liverpool...
SB Nation

The Curious Case of Amadou Mbengue

When Reading were linked in the summer to many a free agent, plenty came and went without so much as a tremor on the Royals Richter Scale. Josh Murphy, Connor Wickham, Julian Jeanvier, Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill all came through the doors of Bearwood and couldn’t make the grade. One name...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 8

We’re on Day 8 of the World Cup in Qatar, and after today’s games there’s still a lot to play for. Not a ton of Spurs players in action today, but the games were fun if you like upsets. We know that some of you aren’t watching...
SB Nation

Gareth Southgate on Phil Foden Dilemma

Manchester City star Phil Foden has undergone a revelation after Gareth Southgate has spoken on his situation and why the player has not been prominently featured for England at the World Cup. Let’s see what he had to say- On the player. “He is a super player. We think...

Comments / 0

Community Policy