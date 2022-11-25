Read full article on original website
Dominant Everton Women Destroy Sheffield United
A trio of second-half strikes sent Everton Women to the top of Group A in the Continental Cup after a dominating display against Sheffield United. Katja Snoeijs got the ball rolling at Glanford Park, with Hanna Bennison and Jess Park sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory. The Blades had provided a...
Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January
Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
Henderson the Player who “Looks After” Jude Bellingham in England Camp
Liverpool fans have been quick to notice that in pictures from the England camp at the World Cup, club captain Jordan Henderson and widely reported top transfer target Jude Bellingham at times appear nearly inseparable. Now, that has been confirmed as more than just confirmation bias from Liverpool fans seeking...
Sunderland Women fall to 3-0 defeat, but leave the City Academy with their pride intact!
While our owners schmoosed with Sheikhs and sunned themselves in Dubai, the past and the future of English women’s football in the north east and Manchester clashed. Sunderland Women did our club proud against the big guns of Man City, working tirelessly to ensure that a routine home Continental Cup win for the WSL side, didn’t turn into a drubbing.
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Contract Extension Good for Both Parties
Being at the right club at the right time with the best conditions of service is the desire of every football manager. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been like a perfect match. But that has not insulated them from the highs and lows of the game. Despite winning the biggest trophies on offer in England, the club has not been able to win its most sought-after piece of silverware, under the Catalan manager. Even after six years of being in charge.
Liverpool Draw Wolves in FA Cup Third Round Proper
The draw for the FA Cup third round proper occurred Monday evening at Anfield, as Liverpool are the current holders of the domestic trophy. Liverpool have draw Wolverhampton Wanderers as their opponents in the first round they’ll feature in for this year’s competition. Though not the toughest draw in the competition — Manchester City face Chelsea again, Manchester United face Everton, and Crystal Palace face Southampton — it’s never good to draw a Premier League side so early in the competition.
Southampton Women 0-3 Reading Women: Conti Cup Match Report
The Royals showed their WSL quality with their first clean sheet of the season and a comfortable 3-0 victory, at St Mary’s Stadium, against Championship side Southampton in the second group match of the Conti Cup. Kelly Chambers made six changes from Thursday’s WSL thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool,...
Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory
With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out. What some might...
Chelsea to reconvene on Tuesday, ahead of Abu Dhabi training camp trip — report
Chelsea players who are not at the World Cup and who are not injured are set to reconvene at Cobham tomorrow, Tuesday for the start of midseason pre-season, beginning preparations for the resumption of the season in about four weeks’ time. Those senior players are likely to be joined...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29
Hello hello - It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now. In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.
Tottenham January transfer window primer: Talkin’ Goalkeepers
We are continuing with the January transfer window primer series today, and this time the focus is on goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris has been between the sticks at Tottenham Hotspur for what feels like forever, and he’s been an extremely reliable option since he joined the club from Lyon in 2012. Hugo’s elite shot-stopping ability is what has established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the past decade, which includes his status as the French national team’s number one in that same period. However, Lloris has always had mistakes in his locker in large part due to lapses of concentration, and at times has shown some discomfort in having the ball at his feet and playing out of the back.
Reading Draw Watford In The FA Cup
The third round of the world's oldest cup competition has rolled around once again and, as David Brent once said, “this is big boy sh*t”. All Prem and Champ teams enter the fray like the big lads in Year 10 strolling down the corridors of their local comprehensive school.
Man City vs. Spurs match rescheduled for January 19, 2023
Hey, more non-World Cup news! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that they have found a date for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in early 2023. The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed (along with the rest of that weekend of fixtures) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Official: Former Red Kolo Toure Named Manager of Wigan Athletic
After following Brendan Rodgers to Celtic and then taking on a coaching role under the former Liverpool manager, first with Celtic and then at Leicester City in the Premier League where he was a first team coach, Kolo Toure today has made the step up to manager. The former Liverpool...
The Curious Case of Amadou Mbengue
When Reading were linked in the summer to many a free agent, plenty came and went without so much as a tremor on the Royals Richter Scale. Josh Murphy, Connor Wickham, Julian Jeanvier, Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill all came through the doors of Bearwood and couldn’t make the grade. One name...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 8
We’re on Day 8 of the World Cup in Qatar, and after today’s games there’s still a lot to play for. Not a ton of Spurs players in action today, but the games were fun if you like upsets. We know that some of you aren’t watching...
Gareth Southgate on Phil Foden Dilemma
Manchester City star Phil Foden has undergone a revelation after Gareth Southgate has spoken on his situation and why the player has not been prominently featured for England at the World Cup. Let’s see what he had to say- On the player. “He is a super player. We think...
