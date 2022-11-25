Read full article on original website
Insurance for Self-employed: 7 Things You Need To Know
Originally Posted On: https://paceofficial.com/insurance-for-self-employed/. Did you know that nearly 60 million adults in the United States are freelance workers or self-employed? The freelance community has grown over recent years as people start their own companies and provide unique services. If you’re a part of the self-employed community, there are a...
Fidelity’s Six Year-end Money Moves You Shouldn’t Forget
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s an excellent time to make important year-end financial moves — perhaps with the guidance of a financial advisor. And depending on the tasks you complete, you could lower your tax liability, boost your retirement savings and avoid squandering money. To narrow down your checklist, Fidelity has identified six year-end money moves you shouldn’t forget.
Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase
Buying a home is an important financial milestone. In fact, it’s most likely one of the largest purchases you’ll make in your lifetime. You may be tempted to make a 401(k) withdrawal for a home purchase, especially if you need to make the down payment. Let’s break down whether you should make a 401(k) withdrawal to buy a home and other alternatives.
Online Auto Title Loans: Top Questions To Ask Before Applying for One
Originally Posted On: https://fastaction.ca/2022/11/23/online-auto-title-loans-top-questions-to-ask-before-applying-for-one/. Online auto title loans are increasingly becoming popular, with a quarter of borrowers using the loan for emergencies. Others use them to pay bills, for business reasons, and 90% for personal use. Whatever your reasons for borrowing an auto title loan, its essential that you learn...
Can You Borrow from an IRA Without Penalties?
The Internal Revenue Service prohibits individual retirement account owners from borrowing against funds in their accounts. Still, a number of exclusions and workarounds can allow at least temporary use of IRA funds before reaching retirement age. The effort calls for care to avoid violating the rules banning loans when tapping IRA funds pre-retirement. Otherwise, the IRA owner could face significant penalties as well as taxes. For help saving for retirement, consider talking to a financial advisor.
Can Capital Losses Offset Dividend Income?
Capital losses realized when selling securities for less than you paid can be used to reduce income received from dividend-paying stocks — but only up to a point. The IRS will let you use up to $3,000 in net capital losses to offset income from dividends. Within this limit, you also can use capital losses to shelter other income, such as wages and salaries.
What Is a Write-Off and How Do You Take One?
A tax write-off is how businesses account for expenses, losses and liabilities on their taxes. Write-offs are a specialized form of tax deduction. When a business spends money on equipment or operating expenses, it can deduct that spending from its taxes. The same is true when a business loses money on uncollected debts and lost assets. With write-offs, businesses can lower their tax burden and help make their operations more affordable. Here’s how it works.
It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years
With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it’s no wonder that a surging horde of investors crashed the Treasury.gov site at the end of last month, trying to beat the clock and lock in the highest rate the bonds have paid since they were introduced in 1998.
Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives
Morningstar recently compared the numbers on different scenarios for investors who may be thinking of pausing their 401(k) contributions. The result was not favorable for those who opted to stop contributing to their retirement plans, and the data showed that it rarely ever is. After comparing those who continued investing...
How to Make a Stop Payment on a Check
Need to cancel a check that you’ve written and sent out? Depending on how much time has passed, you may be able to request a stop payment from your bank or credit union. Stopping payment can prevent the check from being cashed, though you might pay a fee for this service. What you’ll need to do to stop payment on a check and how much it costs can depend on where you bank. If you’re looking to maximize how much your money earns for you, whether in an investment, checking or savings account, consider working with a financial advisor.
