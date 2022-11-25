Read full article on original website
High-Net-Worth Insurance
Insurance is designed to protect you financially in case the worst happens. If you’ve accumulated significant assets, you may consider purchasing a high-net-worth insurance policy to cover your belongings and property. High-net-worth insurance, also known as high-value insurance, is designed for people who need coverage beyond what a standard policy might offer. Working with a financial advisor can help you get answers to what is the best insurance set up for your financial situation and long-term goals.
What Is Short-term Disability Insurance and Do You Need It?
Originally Posted On: https://www.timsale1.com/short-term-disability-insurance/. Disability Did you know that every year, approximately 5% of Americans will experience a short-term disability due to injury or illness that lasts less than six months?. Not having short-term disability insurance can leave you in a difficult situation. If you don’t have short-term disability coverage,...
Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives
Morningstar recently compared the numbers on different scenarios for investors who may be thinking of pausing their 401(k) contributions. The result was not favorable for those who opted to stop contributing to their retirement plans, and the data showed that it rarely ever is. After comparing those who continued investing...
How Does a 401(k) Work When You Retire?
After retirement you can start withdrawing the money you have accumulated over the years in your 401(k). However, a number of rules govern retirees’ 401(k) distributions. For instance, in most cases to avoid penalties you have to wait until after age 59.5 to retire and start taking money out. At any age, retirees owe federal income taxes on distributions from regular 401(k) accounts, although Roth 401(k) distributions escape taxation. Another rule is that, after age 70.5 or 72, depending on when they were born, retirees must start taking mandatory minimum distributions from their 401(k) plans every year.
Can Capital Losses Offset Dividend Income?
Capital losses realized when selling securities for less than you paid can be used to reduce income received from dividend-paying stocks — but only up to a point. The IRS will let you use up to $3,000 in net capital losses to offset income from dividends. Within this limit, you also can use capital losses to shelter other income, such as wages and salaries.
What Is a Write-Off and How Do You Take One?
A tax write-off is how businesses account for expenses, losses and liabilities on their taxes. Write-offs are a specialized form of tax deduction. When a business spends money on equipment or operating expenses, it can deduct that spending from its taxes. The same is true when a business loses money on uncollected debts and lost assets. With write-offs, businesses can lower their tax burden and help make their operations more affordable. Here’s how it works.
How to Calculate the Beta of a Portfolio
Investors, whether beginner or seasoned professionals, all have a threshold for risk. Some prefer to play it safe and favor a low-risk investment plan while others are more advantageous with a “high risk, high return” mindset. No matter where you find yourself on this scale, understanding how to...
Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends
Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in your individual portfolio, you should examine the company’s financial statements, dividend yield, prospects for the future and your own risk tolerance. You also determine if the dividends are regular dividends or qualifying dividends. That makes a significant difference in what stocks you invest in due to differences in taxation. A financial advisor can help you find the best dividends for your portfolio and even manage your assets on your behalf.
How to Make a Stop Payment on a Check
Need to cancel a check that you’ve written and sent out? Depending on how much time has passed, you may be able to request a stop payment from your bank or credit union. Stopping payment can prevent the check from being cashed, though you might pay a fee for this service. What you’ll need to do to stop payment on a check and how much it costs can depend on where you bank. If you’re looking to maximize how much your money earns for you, whether in an investment, checking or savings account, consider working with a financial advisor.
Using Airbnb for Real Estate Investing
Airbnb has been a game-changer for the travel industry, revamping the way people book stays away from home. It’s also created opportunities for everyday people to make passive income with short-term rentals. Is an Airbnb investment right for you? Taking a closer look at the advantages and disadvantages can help you to decide.
