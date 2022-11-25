Read full article on original website
Insurance for Self-employed: 7 Things You Need To Know
Originally Posted On: https://paceofficial.com/insurance-for-self-employed/. Did you know that nearly 60 million adults in the United States are freelance workers or self-employed? The freelance community has grown over recent years as people start their own companies and provide unique services. If you’re a part of the self-employed community, there are a...
How Long Does It Take Life Insurance to Pay Out?
A life insurance payout timeline can vary from company to company and claim to claim. You can avoid delays or denial by following the appropriate procedures. Let’s break down how long the process typically takes and what you can do to avoid setbacks. A financial advisor can help you...
Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives
Morningstar recently compared the numbers on different scenarios for investors who may be thinking of pausing their 401(k) contributions. The result was not favorable for those who opted to stop contributing to their retirement plans, and the data showed that it rarely ever is. After comparing those who continued investing...
How Does a 401(k) Work When You Retire?
After retirement you can start withdrawing the money you have accumulated over the years in your 401(k). However, a number of rules govern retirees’ 401(k) distributions. For instance, in most cases to avoid penalties you have to wait until after age 59.5 to retire and start taking money out. At any age, retirees owe federal income taxes on distributions from regular 401(k) accounts, although Roth 401(k) distributions escape taxation. Another rule is that, after age 70.5 or 72, depending on when they were born, retirees must start taking mandatory minimum distributions from their 401(k) plans every year.
What Is a Write-Off and How Do You Take One?
A tax write-off is how businesses account for expenses, losses and liabilities on their taxes. Write-offs are a specialized form of tax deduction. When a business spends money on equipment or operating expenses, it can deduct that spending from its taxes. The same is true when a business loses money on uncollected debts and lost assets. With write-offs, businesses can lower their tax burden and help make their operations more affordable. Here’s how it works.
The Secret For Women to Make Retirement Income Last? Get a Financial Advisor
Women struggle to make their retirement funds last, according to a recent study from Alliance for Lifetime Income (ALI), an insurance and investment group, that produced a “State of Women 2022” report with HerMoney.com. That’s because their earnings are hamstrung by the persistent wage gap and the burdens of taking on more family responsibilities.
Can You Borrow from an IRA Without Penalties?
The Internal Revenue Service prohibits individual retirement account owners from borrowing against funds in their accounts. Still, a number of exclusions and workarounds can allow at least temporary use of IRA funds before reaching retirement age. The effort calls for care to avoid violating the rules banning loans when tapping IRA funds pre-retirement. Otherwise, the IRA owner could face significant penalties as well as taxes. For help saving for retirement, consider talking to a financial advisor.
Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends
Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in your individual portfolio, you should examine the company’s financial statements, dividend yield, prospects for the future and your own risk tolerance. You also determine if the dividends are regular dividends or qualifying dividends. That makes a significant difference in what stocks you invest in due to differences in taxation. A financial advisor can help you find the best dividends for your portfolio and even manage your assets on your behalf.
Using Airbnb for Real Estate Investing
Airbnb has been a game-changer for the travel industry, revamping the way people book stays away from home. It’s also created opportunities for everyday people to make passive income with short-term rentals. Is an Airbnb investment right for you? Taking a closer look at the advantages and disadvantages can help you to decide.
Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase
Buying a home is an important financial milestone. In fact, it’s most likely one of the largest purchases you’ll make in your lifetime. You may be tempted to make a 401(k) withdrawal for a home purchase, especially if you need to make the down payment. Let’s break down whether you should make a 401(k) withdrawal to buy a home and other alternatives.
Online Auto Title Loans: Top Questions To Ask Before Applying for One
Originally Posted On: https://fastaction.ca/2022/11/23/online-auto-title-loans-top-questions-to-ask-before-applying-for-one/. Online auto title loans are increasingly becoming popular, with a quarter of borrowers using the loan for emergencies. Others use them to pay bills, for business reasons, and 90% for personal use. Whatever your reasons for borrowing an auto title loan, its essential that you learn...
