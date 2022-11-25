Read full article on original website
No Parking at Monday’s Headlines
Raising gas taxes and ending subsidies are effective at discouraging gas consumption, but rarely do governments stick with such policies long enough to make a difference. (UCLA Newsroom) The Federal Transit Administration is investing in an electric bus testing center at Ohio State that could help more agencies electrify their...
Today’s Headlines
Man Hijacks Muni Bus (SFGate, SFExaminer, SFStandard, Independent) More on Central Subway (TimeOut) Labor Shortages Hinder Transit Rebound (SmartCities) Cities with the Best Transit (Yahoo) Caltrain Development at Redwood City Station (MercNews) Work from Home Culture in California (SFChron) Waymo Authorized to Give Rides (TransportationToday) A Pizza Shop and the...
Monday’s Headlines: Tryptophan Haze Edition
This week’s headlines are sponsored by Triple Prime Voters, the Etsy site that makes politics a conversation piece. Shop early, shop often. The big news over the holiday weekend (besides new entries in our boss’s ongoing “criminal mischief” series on Twitter) was Council Member Vickie Paladino’s out-of-the-blue attack on constituents and officials who prefer safe streets to the current congestion and anarchy. First, her tweet:
Podcast: Who Gets Hurt When Cities Ban E-Scooters?
Across the U.S., city leaders have reacted to safety concerns about the shared e-scooter industry with fleet curfews, neighborhood restrictions, and even outright bans. Those blunt policies, though, might hurt more people than they help — especially when it comes to socially and racially marginalized communities without other ways to get around.
Please Consider Supporting Streetsblog California During Our Annual Fundraising Drive!
For nearly a decade, Streetsblog California has been a loud and consistent voice for more transportation options, equitable transportation spending and policy, and a defender of California’s communities. And to continue doing that, we’re going to need your help. If you want to help Streetsblog be an even...
Bigger and Better: Brooklyn BP Wants Summer Streets Longer Than Manhattan
Spread Summer Streets, it’s the Brooklyn way. The borough presidents of both Brooklyn and Queens have already asked the Department of Transportation to expand the popular summer extravaganza to their neck of the woods — but Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso has started to put some meat on that bone, calling for a car-free corridor in his borough that is at least as long, if not longer, than the six-and-a-half-mile version in Manhattan.
Chicago’s climate superpower: How TOD can help address global warming
Streetsblog has chronicled the role that our zoning and land use rules play in transit ridership, economic growth, and segregation. But the map above makes another point – Chicago’s land use policies have a major impact on our greenhouse gas emissions. Chicagoans living in dense, walkable neighborhoods contribute far less to climate change than residents in car-dependent suburbs (and not just because suburbanites drive more.) Building a welcoming, transit-rich city is one of the most important things we can do to fight climate change.
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Thursday 12/1 – The Metro board...
Help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site running smoothly in 2023
2022 has been a momentous year for Chicagoland sustainable transportation and safe streets issues. One of the most urgent matters has been the need to make the CTA more reliable, safe, and pleasant as the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s emerging as a major campaign issue in February’s Chicago mayoral election. This has also been a terrible year for traffic violence, with at least 27 pedestrian deaths and eight bike fatalities on city streets, including the tragic deaths of several children. As such, Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy is more important than ever.
