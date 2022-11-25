ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Superb Woman: Jowanda Jordan

Served the Dallas community as music educator, choir director and church musician at Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church and Bethany Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She taught all levels of music in DISD for 34 years. Her choirs at South Oak Cliff H.S. consistently earned excellent and superior ratings in local and UIL competitions. She became Coordinator of Fine Arts and Choir Director at Paul Quinn College and is Musical Director of the South Dallas Concert Choir. Hailing from Como, TX, she received a BS in Music from Bishop College and a Masters Degree from SMU.
DALLAS, TX
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Cara’s Geriatric Home Recreational Services

Seeking care for your loved ones? Cara’s Geriatric Home Recreational Services founded by Cara Renee Jefferson. The Respite Care services are short term short-term care services provided due to the absence or need for relief of the family member(s) or primary caregiver. Respite care also, is a companionship service for clients in their homes or long-term care, Hospitals and Hospice. They are located at 2810 E Trinity Mills Rd Ste 153, Carrollton.
CARROLLTON, TX

