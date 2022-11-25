Served the Dallas community as music educator, choir director and church musician at Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church and Bethany Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She taught all levels of music in DISD for 34 years. Her choirs at South Oak Cliff H.S. consistently earned excellent and superior ratings in local and UIL competitions. She became Coordinator of Fine Arts and Choir Director at Paul Quinn College and is Musical Director of the South Dallas Concert Choir. Hailing from Como, TX, she received a BS in Music from Bishop College and a Masters Degree from SMU.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO