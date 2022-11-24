Read full article on original website
UAE brings forward oil production capacity expansion to 2027
DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of Abu Dhabi's ADNOC has endorsed plans to bring forward the company's five million barrel per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027, the company said in a statement on Monday. ADNOC's gas processing and LNG businesses will be consolidated to create ADNOC...
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,741.35 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1847...
Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest
Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest

Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday.
India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects -official
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The central banks of India and the United Arab Emirates are discussing a potential mechanism to trade in their respective local currencies, India's ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said on Friday. Rupee-dirham trade will help reduce transactional costs, Sudhir told reporters in New Delhi,...
Bitcoin Nov. 28 daily chart alert - Quieter cryptos amid geopolitical uncertainty
Bitcoin Nov. 28 daily chart alert - Quieter cryptos amid geopolitical uncertainty

Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. While the BC bulls...
LME had regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March - filings
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange, battling a combined $472 million lawsuit from U.S. hedge funds Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, said it had a regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March. The world's oldest metals forum said the decision, taken...
China's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
NEW YORK/ LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tracked a decline in equities worldwide and oil was sold off on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs fuelled concerns about global economic growth. A surge in COVID cases and clashes between police...
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network

"The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
Beijing police arrested at least 3 people in their homes who had attended a peaceful protest against China's zero-COVID measures: report
The Straits Times reported that three people were taken from the homes in Beijing after attending a Sunday protest near Liangma River.
How Filo Mining advances its big copper project by 'piggybacking' on another
(Kitco News) - Filo Del Sol copper project has synergies with another project 12 kilometers away, said Filo Mining President & CEO Jamie Beck. Beck spoke to Kitco Mining earlier this month at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Canadian-based Filo Mining (TSX:FIL) is advancing its Filo del Sol project, a high-sulphidation...
Gold, silver sell off as USDX rebounds from overnight low
Gold, silver sell off as USDX rebounds from overnight low

Gold and silver prices are lower and nearer their daily lows in midday U.S. trading...
Canada to boost defence, cyber security in Indo-Pacific policy, focus on 'disruptive' China
OTTAWA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, outlining spending of C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to boost military and cyber security in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade. The plan, detailed in...
LME defends its March nickel decision, cites $20 billion 'death spiral'
(Kitco News) The London Metal Exchange (LME) said its decision to cancel billions of dollars of nickel trades back in March was lawful and the only option given the circumstances, according to Monday's court filing. The instance the LME refers to is the massive short squeeze in the nickel market...
New England’s high heating costs exacerbated by federal government
Experts say the federal government is making high energy costs in the Northeast U.S. worse due to policy. This as heating costs are already sky-high ahead of winter.
Rupert Resources reports 'robust' PEA results for its gold project in Finland with NPV of $1.6B
Rupert Resources reports 'robust' PEA results for its gold project in Finland with NPV of $1.6B

The company said that the PEA delivers robust returns and fast-track to payback, with after-tax NPV (5% discount)...
Sibanye-Stillwater approves implementation of Keliber lithium project in Finland
Sibanye-Stillwater approves implementation of Keliber lithium project in Finland

"The construction of the Kokkola refinery marks the first phase in the development of Keliber's wholly owned, advanced,...
China tightens security after rare protests against COVID curbs
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID-19 measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. From the streets of several Chinese cities to...
EU sets out plans to shift derivatives clearing from London to Frankfurt
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Banks and other market participants in the European Union will have to prove to regulators that they are not overly reliant on clearing houses in London for processing their derivatives transactions, an EU draft document seen by Reuters showed. The EU has long wanted to...
Why Ghana wants to barter gold for fuel
(Kitco News) Large mining companies in Ghana will have to sell 20% of their refined gold to the country's central bank starting on January 1, 2023, according to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia. This is part of a larger plan by the government to trade gold for fuel. The message was posted...
Fed could cut interest rates in 2024, Williams says
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday declined to say how fast and how far he believes the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates over coming months but reckons a rate cut is possible in 2024 as inflation pressures ease.
