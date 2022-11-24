A mother and daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash around 8:15 Friday night at Route 9 and Hudson Road west of Lewes. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 28 year old woman was westbound on Route 9 when an eastbound Toyota driven by a 23 year old man was in the left turn lane to turn onto Hudson Road. Police say the driver of the Toyota failed to see the Kia and turned in front of it. The driver of the Kia and her 4-year old daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was treated for minor injuries – a passenger in the Toyota was not injured.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO