Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
WBOC
Applications to Reopen in Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Wicomico County will be accepting applications from December 5th at 12pm to December 22nd at 12pm. Following a reorganization within the program, only 2 agencies will be accepting and processing applications, Shore Up!, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. If you previously applied, or got previous assistance with Habitat for Humanity and need assistance again, please go to one of the two agencies listed above and let them know you were a prior Habitat client.
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Gives Starts new Tradition
Mid-Shore Community Foundation announced that it will host a giving day event, Mid-Shore Gives, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:00AM to 11:59PM. The 24-hour online fundraising event will benefit nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. More than 100 local nonprofits are participating and thanks to generous sponsors – Easton Utilities, Shore United Bank, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Nagel Farm Service, The Peoples Bank, Envision Wealth Planning, Parker Goodman Gordon & Hammock, and Morgan Stanley – challenge funds will amplify donations throughout the day.
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
WMDT.com
Easton home destroyed in fire, fire marshals investigating
EASTON, Md. – An investigation is underway after a Talbot County home was destroyed in a fire Thanksgiving night. The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 8 p.m. at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes.
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
WBOC
The Future of an Ocean City Community May Sit in an Empty Parking Lot
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The site plan for a townhouse complex was recently approved by the Ocean City Planning Commission. It would be located between 143rd street and 144th street, where the now closed Sun and Surf Theatre is. The site would house 56-units surrounded by amenities. There would be...
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
Cape Gazette
Record number hit during Thanksgiving for Thousands
Mountaire Farms’ Thanksgiving for Thousands is a record breaker in 2022. The company is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofit organizations in four states to pack 32,250 meal boxes for families in need, enough to feed 129,000 people. Locally, nearly 300 volunteers got to work early Nov. 21,...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested in connection to Royal Farms shoplifting incident
FELTON, Md. – A Felton woman has been charged with shoplifting following an investigation. At around 8:20 a.m. on November 20th, Felton Police responded to the Royal Farms located in the 11000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported shoplifting. It was reported that a female suspect was inside the store and had stolen merchandise before police arrived.
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Bay Net
PUBLIC MEETING: Commissioners To Host St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building (41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown). The purpose of this meeting is to consider proposals by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2023 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly.
WMDT.com
Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
WGMD Radio
Three Injured in Route 9 Crash West of Lewes Friday Night
A mother and daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash around 8:15 Friday night at Route 9 and Hudson Road west of Lewes. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 28 year old woman was westbound on Route 9 when an eastbound Toyota driven by a 23 year old man was in the left turn lane to turn onto Hudson Road. Police say the driver of the Toyota failed to see the Kia and turned in front of it. The driver of the Kia and her 4-year old daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was treated for minor injuries – a passenger in the Toyota was not injured.
The Dispatch
Five Suspects Arrested After Downtown OC Armed Robbery
OCEAN CITY — Resort police officers are investigating an armed carjacking downtown that led to a multiple-county pursuit and ended with a fiery crash in Dorchester County. Early last Friday morning, a concerned citizen informed Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of Wicomico Street. While officers were on their way to investigate the report, they were dispatched to the area of Dorchester Street for a reported armed carjacking with a handgun, according to police reports.
