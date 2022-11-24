Read full article on original website
Gators memorable season ended in a 14-0 loss to West Point
Vicksburg High School football team’s season ended on Friday in a 14-0 loss to West Point in the North State Championship. “Our kids played extremely hard all season long including in the losses and tonight we played hard,” VHS Head Coach Todd McDaniel said. Tonight West Point capitalized on some of our mistakes and congrats to them for moving on.”
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
mageenews.com
Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title
Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Coach Deion Sanders talks about the Southern game and what lies ahead for the Tigers during a news conference at Jackson State University in Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Tcl Deion Sanders
kicks96news.com
Tornadoes Likely Tuesday in the Local Area
The National Weather Service is becoming increasingly concerned about a severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi beginning Tuesday afternoon. Much of the local area has been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls. NWS says tornadoes are likely and some could be strong– EF-2 or EF-3. The area under the enhanced risk includes Attala, most of Leake County and the northwestern corner of Neshoba County. To the west, there’s now a Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather across the Delta, where strong tornadoes are expected and some could be “significant” and “long-tracked”. Flash flooding is another concern across Mississippi.
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
WTOK-TV
desotocountynews.com
Boy dies after playing Russian Roulette
A Jackson child is dead and three have been arrested in the incident where they were playing Russian Roulette. WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the victim is a 12-year old and JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn identified him as Markell Noah. The shooting happened on Nov. 25. Jackson police have arrested...
texasmetronews.com
Alfred Street Baptist Church Designates $1 Million to Jackson State University for Support during Water Crisis
(Black PR Wire) Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, MS, which began in late August 2022. When the city of Jackson water treatment facility experienced...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
WAPT
Madison baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker was named the winner ofthe Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington took home a trophy and $10,000 after winning the competition, which aired Sunday. Hennington owns a cookie company called The Vanillan where she makes highly detailed hand-painted cookies for all occasions.
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating after 25-year-old man dies in crash
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi man Friday afternoon. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 Friday. Phillip Skipper, 25, of Brandon, was killed in the one-vehicle wreck. Officials say Skipper was driving south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet...
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
