ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vicksburgnews.com

Gators memorable season ended in a 14-0 loss to West Point

Vicksburg High School football team’s season ended on Friday in a 14-0 loss to West Point in the North State Championship. “Our kids played extremely hard all season long including in the losses and tonight we played hard,” VHS Head Coach Todd McDaniel said. Tonight West Point capitalized on some of our mistakes and congrats to them for moving on.”
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
MENDENHALL, MS
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title

Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
kicks96news.com

Tornadoes Likely Tuesday in the Local Area

The National Weather Service is becoming increasingly concerned about a severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi beginning Tuesday afternoon. Much of the local area has been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls. NWS says tornadoes are likely and some could be strong– EF-2 or EF-3. The area under the enhanced risk includes Attala, most of Leake County and the northwestern corner of Neshoba County. To the west, there’s now a Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather across the Delta, where strong tornadoes are expected and some could be “significant” and “long-tracked”. Flash flooding is another concern across Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Boy dies after playing Russian Roulette

A Jackson child is dead and three have been arrested in the incident where they were playing Russian Roulette. WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the victim is a 12-year old and JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn identified him as Markell Noah. The shooting happened on Nov. 25. Jackson police have arrested...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Madison baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker was named the winner ofthe Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington took home a trophy and $10,000 after winning the competition, which aired Sunday. Hennington owns a cookie company called The Vanillan where she makes highly detailed hand-painted cookies for all occasions.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Shots fired into MHP trooper’s vehicle in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Shots were fired into a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper’s vehicle in Holmes County on Thursday, November 24. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. when the trooper was on patrol near Newport Road. According to DPS officials, shots were fired […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy