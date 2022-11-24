ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Gives Starts new Tradition

Mid-Shore Community Foundation announced that it will host a giving day event, Mid-Shore Gives, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:00AM to 11:59PM. The 24-hour online fundraising event will benefit nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. More than 100 local nonprofits are participating and thanks to generous sponsors – Easton Utilities, Shore United Bank, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Nagel Farm Service, The Peoples Bank, Envision Wealth Planning, Parker Goodman Gordon & Hammock, and Morgan Stanley – challenge funds will amplify donations throughout the day.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford

As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning

Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Record number hit during Thanksgiving for Thousands

Mountaire Farms’ Thanksgiving for Thousands is a record breaker in 2022. The company is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofit organizations in four states to pack 32,250 meal boxes for families in need, enough to feed 129,000 people. Locally, nearly 300 volunteers got to work early Nov. 21,...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County

The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs

OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Accidental Salisbury House Fire Does Over $20k in Damage

SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning Saturday fire in Salisbury was ruled an accident. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by an officer with Wicomico County Sheriff's Office after they were called to a one story, wood framed home at 2306 Hudson Drive around 6 a.m. for a motion alarm.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Goldsboro Man Stands Off With Police

GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man got into an hours long stand-off with police after threatening to shoot a tow truck driver. According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 28, police were dispatched to Main Street in Goldsboro after a tow truck driver had a shotgun pointed at him.
GOLDSBORO, MD
WMDT.com

Easton home destroyed in fire, fire marshals investigating

EASTON, Md. – An investigation is underway after a Talbot County home was destroyed in a fire Thanksgiving night. The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 8 p.m. at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes.
EASTON, MD
coastalstylemag.com

WOODY’S DEWEY BEACH

The Eastern Shore is known far and wide for its delicious crab cakes — and for. good reason. For eight consecutive years, Coastal Style readers have voted Woody’s. Dewey Beach as the best place to enjoy this specialty in Sussex County. People come. from all over the state...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother

Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
LEWES, DE

