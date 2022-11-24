Read full article on original website
WBOC
Applications to Reopen in Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Wicomico County will be accepting applications from December 5th at 12pm to December 22nd at 12pm. Following a reorganization within the program, only 2 agencies will be accepting and processing applications, Shore Up!, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. If you previously applied, or got previous assistance with Habitat for Humanity and need assistance again, please go to one of the two agencies listed above and let them know you were a prior Habitat client.
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
WBOC
The Future of an Ocean City Community May Sit in an Empty Parking Lot
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The site plan for a townhouse complex was recently approved by the Ocean City Planning Commission. It would be located between 143rd street and 144th street, where the now closed Sun and Surf Theatre is. The site would house 56-units surrounded by amenities. There would be...
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
WMDT.com
Public meeting scheduled for Milford to discuss new traffic study
Milford, Del., – Some new changes, could be coming to the city of Milford. That would be a new bike and pedestrian path. This is planned on South Walnut Street, where residents say there have been many speeding accidents. The city has hired an engineer to conduct a traffic study that would identify possible improvements. Now Milford residents have the opportunity to take a look at the concept plan at an upcoming open house.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Easton Home
EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story located at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. The Easton Volunteer...
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton sets holiday house tour Dec. 10
The 2022 Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive tour of nine Milton homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
Two new clergy members join local Episcopal parish
The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church and St. George’s Chapel announced two additional clergy members have joined its staff. With the expansion of weekly service offerings and the resumption of many of the ministries of the parish, it became necessary to bring additional staff on board. The...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
