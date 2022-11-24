ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, DE

WBOC

Applications to Reopen in Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Wicomico County will be accepting applications from December 5th at 12pm to December 22nd at 12pm. Following a reorganization within the program, only 2 agencies will be accepting and processing applications, Shore Up!, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. If you previously applied, or got previous assistance with Habitat for Humanity and need assistance again, please go to one of the two agencies listed above and let them know you were a prior Habitat client.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28

CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts

When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting

Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County

The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs

OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
OCEAN CITY, MD
hwy.co

Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List

Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala

Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10

Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Public meeting scheduled for Milford to discuss new traffic study

Milford, Del., – Some new changes, could be coming to the city of Milford. That would be a new bike and pedestrian path. This is planned on South Walnut Street, where residents say there have been many speeding accidents. The city has hired an engineer to conduct a traffic study that would identify possible improvements. Now Milford residents have the opportunity to take a look at the concept plan at an upcoming open house.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Easton Home

EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story located at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. The Easton Volunteer...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs

Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Women’s Club of Milton sets holiday house tour Dec. 10

The 2022 Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive tour of nine Milton homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Two new clergy members join local Episcopal parish

The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church and St. George’s Chapel announced two additional clergy members have joined its staff. With the expansion of weekly service offerings and the resumption of many of the ministries of the parish, it became necessary to bring additional staff on board. The...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3

The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
LEWES, DE
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4

The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

