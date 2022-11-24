The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Wicomico County will be accepting applications from December 5th at 12pm to December 22nd at 12pm. Following a reorganization within the program, only 2 agencies will be accepting and processing applications, Shore Up!, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. If you previously applied, or got previous assistance with Habitat for Humanity and need assistance again, please go to one of the two agencies listed above and let them know you were a prior Habitat client.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO