Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Related
2 men found with guns arrested following shooting in Worcester, police say
Two men found to be in possession of guns following a shooting on Gardner Street in Worcester were arrested Sunday, police said. Officers responded to 2 (A) Gardner Street after receiving a report of gunshots and found a group arguing outside the apartment, police said. Upon police’s arrival, one man...
NECN
Missing Person Out of Lawrence; Police Seek Help
There's a missing person out of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and police have asked the public for help in the search. The Lawrence Police Department said online the person pictured is missing. The agency did not provide her name or age in their post. She was last seen wearing a baby blue...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
N.H. police collide with 79-year-old wrong-way Mass. driver on I-95
A cruiser barricade and emergency lighting weren’t enough to bring a Massachusetts driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire to a halt early Monday morning. Instead, a New Hampshire state trooper resorted to cautiously colliding with the wrong-way driver to potentially prevent them from crashing head-on with other operators.
newbedfordguide.com
“Move over” violation results in firearm, OUI charges by Massachusetts State Police
“Trooper Guerrera from the Narcotics Section, was commuting home from a paid detail in Troop A when she conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-93 South in Quincy after observing multiple violations. Sergeant Best from the Gaming Enforcement Unit, was commuting home from his regular duty assignment and backed her...
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
whdh.com
Police: Remains of 4 infants found in South Boston home
BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities found the remains of four infants in a home in South Boston earlier this month, police said Monday. Officers responding to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant, according to Boston police.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
YAHOO!
Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery
EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.
Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing
BOSTON — Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago. Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities in Massachusetts reveal 4 dead infants located in apartment
Authorities in Massachusetts revealed Monday evening that they recovered 4 deceased infants from an apartment this month. According to police, at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. Officers...
Documents that detail Waltham triple murder and possible Tamerlan Tsarnaev connection to be released
Documents that include information about a 2011 triple murder in Waltham — and its possible ties to the Boston Marathon bombing — could be made public soon. Axios Boston reports that Secretary of State William Galvin’s Office is reviewing documents from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office that detail the 2011 murder of three Waltham men — 37-year-old Raphael Teken, 25-year-old Brendan Mess and 31-year-old Erik Weissman.
ezfavorites.com
Robbery reported at Keene Service Credit Union
KEENE, NH – Police in Keene are investigating a robbery at a local bank earlier this afternoon. Keene Police Sgt. Timothy Richmond said officers responded to the Service Credit Union on Winchester Street in Keene around 1:30 this afternoon and no one was injured, but a man did make off with an unknown amount of cash.
WCVB
Massachusetts man dies after being struck by vehicle in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Foxborough Saturday morning, according to police. Foxborough police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Cocasset Street, near the intersection of Oak Street. That intersection is a T-intersection. The victim,...
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
Dog sickened by potentially deadly disease is rescued after being found on a street in East Boston
BOSTON — A dog nicknamed “Tuesday” is in the intensive care unit at a Boston animal after being rescued Monday while wandering along a street in East Boston. The MSPCA says the pup was found outside Monday night and is ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment. The MSPCA got involved after Boston Animal Control reached out for help.
Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack
New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
Comments / 0