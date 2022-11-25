ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

1 person dead after vehicle flips over into ditch in Solano County

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.

At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead.

Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

No further information has been released.

