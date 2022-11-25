Read full article on original website
Everlena Dunn
4d ago
sorry Ye, we don't need any Nuts in the white house. just like Russia didn't need that Nut Putin. Bombing maternity wards. killing innocent people. no thank Ye. who's going to vote for you??
Reply
9
Tasheen Behagen
4d ago
I'm not surprised our government as a whole is a joke so what's one more clown to the circus
Reply(1)
23
Jean Cash
4d ago
That's the biggest joke that I have ever heard!He's definitely not presidential material.
Reply(3)
21
