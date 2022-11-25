ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 103

Everlena Dunn
4d ago

sorry Ye, we don't need any Nuts in the white house. just like Russia didn't need that Nut Putin. Bombing maternity wards. killing innocent people. no thank Ye. who's going to vote for you??

Reply
9
Tasheen Behagen
4d ago

I'm not surprised our government as a whole is a joke so what's one more clown to the circus

Reply(1)
23
Jean Cash
4d ago

That's the biggest joke that I have ever heard!He's definitely not presidential material.

Reply(3)
21
Related
RadarOnline

‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos

Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024. Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
FLORIDA STATE
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
Complex

Vivica A. Fox Rips Kanye West for Using Her in Campaign Video

Vivica A. Fox is calling out Kanye West for including a clip of her in the rapper’s latest campaign video. In the video, which Ye posted to Twitter earlier this week, Vivica can be heard criticizing West. “Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy