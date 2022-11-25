ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby

SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
CBS Sacramento

One person injured in Antelope crash

ANTELOPE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Antelope on Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 6 a.m. hour at the intersection of Walerga and Antelope roads. According to the CHP, one person was hit by a vehicle. That person was then given CPR by first responders and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.A witness tells CBS13 that they drove through the area and saw clothing in the street and a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road.The incident led to road closures in the area. The lanes have since been re-opened.No further information has been released. 
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect

STOCKTON --  Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Police agencies warn about ‘porch pirates,’ offer tips to prevent package theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As online shopping increases during the holiday season, law agencies in the Sacramento area warn community members about “porch pirates” —thieves that take packages dropped off at homes— and offer tips on how to prevent this from happening.  On Cyber Monday, the Placerville Police Department offered the following tips to prevent […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Citrus Heights police make arrest in series of bank robberies

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a man suspected in a series of four bank robberies across two cities, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Tuesday. John Dean Shultz, 32, of Orangevale, faces three counts of felony bank robbery and illegal weapons possession...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

