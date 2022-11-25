Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
KCRA.com
60-year-old Rancho Cordova cyclist not expected to survive machete attack, suspect named
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A day after a 60-year-old bicyclist was “gravely” wounded in a Rancho Cordova assault, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s injuries are “not survivable.” Detectives have also identified the suspect who has not yet been located. James...
"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby
SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
KCRA.com
Employees work to reopen Mels Diner in Sacramento following crash that hurt 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Repairs are underway at The Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after a car crashed into the establishment on Sunday morning. The front entrance has been boarded up after it was smashed by a driver. Four people were injured around...
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
One person injured in Antelope crash
ANTELOPE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Antelope on Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 6 a.m. hour at the intersection of Walerga and Antelope roads. According to the CHP, one person was hit by a vehicle. That person was then given CPR by first responders and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.A witness tells CBS13 that they drove through the area and saw clothing in the street and a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road.The incident led to road closures in the area. The lanes have since been re-opened.No further information has been released.
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect
STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
Police agencies warn about ‘porch pirates,’ offer tips to prevent package theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As online shopping increases during the holiday season, law agencies in the Sacramento area warn community members about “porch pirates” —thieves that take packages dropped off at homes— and offer tips on how to prevent this from happening. On Cyber Monday, the Placerville Police Department offered the following tips to prevent […]
West Sacramento woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Highway 160 accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a deadly accident on SR-160. According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on SR-160 just north of SR-12. A CHP accident report says a 20-year-old West Sacramento woman was driving her...
KCRA.com
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
KCRA.com
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
Tahoe Rescue Team Locates Missing 78-Year-Old Hiker Before ‘Freezing Temperatures’ Set In
Last week, Truckee-based Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team responded to a call regarding a missing hiker in Paige Meadow. Luckily, officials were able to locate the 78-year-old man before freezing temperatures set in across the region that night. The Placer County Sherriff’s office reached out to the nonprofit, all-volunteer...
CBS News
Citrus Heights police make arrest in series of bank robberies
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a man suspected in a series of four bank robberies across two cities, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Tuesday. John Dean Shultz, 32, of Orangevale, faces three counts of felony bank robbery and illegal weapons possession...
Comments / 0