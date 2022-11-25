ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WVNews

Harbaugh, Iowa's Campbell win Big Ten's top football honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year, the conference announced Tuesday. Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff...
ANN ARBOR, MI

