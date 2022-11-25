ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different

I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice

UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth

Donations Coming In For Family of Brother and Sister Killed In Crash

(Carlton County, MN) — A GoFundMe account’s been created to help with funeral expenses for a brother and sister killed over the weekend in a rural area in Northeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth, and his passenger and sister 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum, Wisconsin died after the car crashed on an icy road near Holyoke. The State Patrol report says neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale

Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire

Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later

November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth

The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash

UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 A.M. -- Officials have confirmed both victims died in the crash. The driver, 19-year-old Kaden James Tuura of Duluth, and the passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura of Barnum, died when their car lost control on an icy road. Neither was wearing seatbelts. A GoFundMe has been set...
Man stabbed, Duluth Police looking for suspect

The Duluth Police Department is looking for a suspect in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. According to the DPD, a man was stabbed around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 96th Ave. W. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the victim and suspect...
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
