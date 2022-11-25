Read full article on original website
Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different
I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth
Donations Coming In For Family of Brother and Sister Killed In Crash
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
Diocese of Superior identifies 23 clergy members with 'substantiated' abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Superior in northwestern Wisconsin has released the names of 23 clergy members who have been identified as having "substantiated" allegations of child abuse against them following multiple reviews. James Powers, Bishop of the Diocese of Superior, announced clergy members with credible allegations of child abuse on...
Man stabbed, Duluth Police looking for suspect
The Duluth Police Department is looking for a suspect in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. According to the DPD, a man was stabbed around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 96th Ave. W. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the victim and suspect...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, after he pleaded guilty in October. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
