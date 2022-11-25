ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday

The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Toast(ed) of Oceanside

No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
OCEANSIDE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers

There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA
pethelpful.com

Animals' 'Selfies' at the San Diego Zoo Have Us Ready to Book a Visit

Thanks to their huge facility and important conservation efforts, the San Diego Zoo has been one of the country's most famous zoos for years. The organization keeps finding new ways to educate the public about wildlife while providing the animals with top-notch care. This time, some of the zoo's residents took to TikTok to participate in the viral 'phone hack camera roll' video trend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots

In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
ESCONDIDO, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

San Diego North County Japanese-Americans recall World War II internments

In San Diego County, which had a population of 2,076 Japanese-Americans in 1940, families were sent to Poston, 12 miles south of Parker, Ariz. Poston was one of 10 internment camps created during World War II after an executive order authorized the Secretary of War to designate specific areas as military zones and excluded certain people from living in them. President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease

SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
