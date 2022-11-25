ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in an east Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Peacenest Drive, which is just off N. Rogers Lane south of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County

Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy