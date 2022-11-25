Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
cbs17
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in an east Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Peacenest Drive, which is just off N. Rogers Lane south of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
WRAL
Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County
Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
cbs17
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past and told police he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case. Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of...
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
cbs17
Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
