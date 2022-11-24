Parks Canada is recommending that bison remain in Banff National Park "in a controlled and measured form.”. The agency made history in 2017 by reintroducing a herd of 16 plains bison from Elk Island National Park to Banff’s eastern slopes. Now there are more than 80 animals and Parks Canada is seeking input on its "Report on the Bison Reintroduction Pilot 2017-2022." A 30-day public engagement opportunity is now open for Indigenous groups, stakeholders and the public to share feedback and comments on the draft via email to [email protected] by Dec. 14.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO