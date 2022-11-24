Read full article on original website
Related
nationalparkstraveler.org
Banff National Park Considers Next Steps For Bison
Parks Canada is recommending that bison remain in Banff National Park "in a controlled and measured form.”. The agency made history in 2017 by reintroducing a herd of 16 plains bison from Elk Island National Park to Banff’s eastern slopes. Now there are more than 80 animals and Parks Canada is seeking input on its "Report on the Bison Reintroduction Pilot 2017-2022." A 30-day public engagement opportunity is now open for Indigenous groups, stakeholders and the public to share feedback and comments on the draft via email to [email protected] by Dec. 14.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Jasper National Park Provides 2022 Bear Update
As snow settles in for winter, so do bears across Jasper National Park. Parks Canada saw frequent bear activity in the Municipality of Jasper in 2022, with about a dozen bears drawn to town by attractants in yards and non-native fruit trees. Human-wildlife conflict specialists responded using various hazing strategies...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Placing A Value On The National Parks Traveler
Providing information on national parks and protected areas carries a subjective value, which is why it's always great to hear from readers and listeners about the value they place on the National Parks Traveler. At the Traveler, we strive to report on issues most media overlook, such as the various...
Comments / 0