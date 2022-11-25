Read full article on original website
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Kansas State lands Will Lee for 2023
Monday night brought a double dip in commitment announcements with K-State landing not only its first 2024 prospect in Gus Hawkins but a supremely talented 2023 defender not long before in Iowa Western Community College's Will Lee. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a Top 25 junior college target...
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
What Went Wrong In PSU's 2OT Loss At Clemson?
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry explains what went wrong as a possible win slipped away from his Nittany Lions.
Scarlet Nation Podcast: Rutgers Recruiting Special
There's a lot going on in the world of recruiting. With the transfer portal heating up this week, the Scarlet Nation Podcast will be your guide to the roster changes that could be coming down the pike. Listen below or on your favorite podcast app!
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' by MSU's Big Ten fine for tunnel fight
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sounds off on the Big Ten's punishment for the Spartan football team's post-game fights in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, which include a $100,000 fine to MSU and a reprimand to Michigan.
Reno weighs in on Satterfield's move to Nebraska
Dante Reno’s phone was “obliterated with texts” when word got out that Marcus Satterfield was headed to Nebraska.
Maryland Basketball Notes: 7-Footer Update | Bench Concerns? | Reese Feasting
Maryland basketball has played small when starting center Julian Reese is on the bench, usually employing 6-foot-7, 210-pound reserve Patrick Emilien at the five. Emilien has performed well, but there will be times during Big Ten play when more size is needed. So what's the status of 7-foot freshman Caleum-Swanton-Rodger?
Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton announces plans to enter transfer portal
On Monday night, sophomore Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when the portal opens on December 5th. Thornton took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his decision saying, "First off, I want to start by saying thank you to coach Lanning, coach Adams and the entire University of Oregon coaching staff and family for all the love and support they have provided me over this past football season at Oregon. I would also like to thank each and every one of my teammates for always pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. Truly after countless hours of thinking while serious discussions with my family about this, i would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. I'll always be a duck at heart but it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my football career and make sure that I make the right decision for myself. With much love, Dont'e Thornton Jr. #freemacc"
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
Podcast: Dillingham hire, Territorial Cup loss, ASU hoops update
On the latest episode of The Sun Devil Source Report podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman and reporters Cole Bradley and Noah Furtado as they discuss Arizona State's hiring of Kenny Dillingham as head coach. They also discuss Sun Devil hoops and the twelfth and final game of the football season, a 38-35 loss on the road to Arizona in the Territorial Cup.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Maryland
Louisville's chase for its first win of the 2022-23 season continues on. No. 22 Maryland downed the host Cardinals, 79-54, as part of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals shot just 34 percent from the floor, had just six assists, committed 13 turnovers that the Terps converted into 21 points, in a fourth consecutive blowout loss.
Penn State basketball falls at Clemson in double overtime, 101-94
The Penn State men’s basketball team trailed Clemson by seven points with less than one minute to go. Things looked dire for the Nittany Lions on an evening where they were shooting 31% in the second half, and it was difficult to see a path back into the game against a Tigers team that had appeared to find its footing.
GoJackets Podcast - Key named head coach
Surprise surprise! The talk tonight was all about Brent Key being named the 21st head coach in Georgia Tech history. We went through what we perceived to be the timeline as well as the names involved in the search. Then, it was a rundown of what's coming up for Coach...
WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Championship Week / Indiana on Tap
Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
WATCH: Will Richardson reflects on breakout performances in PK85
Oregon senior point guard Will Richardson reflects back on last weekend's game in the PK85, how he's able to manage playing 40 minutes a game and having to score and produce for his teammates, and the development of the Ducks through seven games this season. Sign up for the FREE...
